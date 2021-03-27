To address disparities in COVID-19 vaccination rates among vulnerable and minority communities, St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care has opened its vaccination program to the public. The center’s Bucyrus Campus Medical Clinic, located at 2450 W. North Ave., is now scheduling appointments for free vaccinations.

St. Ann Center, an all-ages day care serving children, frail elders and adults with disabilities under one roof, is committed to helping its neighbors access the vaccine. “Vaccination is a hugely important tool to help stop the pandemic,” said Nicole Berg-Johnson, family nurse practitioner at the medical clinic. “We provide a convenient, safe and welcoming place to receive the vaccine and answer any questions people have about it. It is key for people to understand the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines and why they greatly outweigh mild potential side effects.” The clinic is currently distributing the Moderna vaccine.

Anyone age 16 or over living in 10 ZIP codes around the Bucyrus Campus are now eligible for vaccination. Residents are eligible in the following ZIP codes: 53204, 53205, 53206, 53209, 53215, 53216, 53218, 53223, 53224 and 53233.

The Bucyrus Campus Medical Clinic, opened in 2016, is a full-service primary care clinic dedicated to meeting the health care needs of the Milwaukee community, and the north side, in particular. Residents in this area have experienced some of the highest rates of COVID-19 and its most severe outcomes.

“We are very excited to be able to offer the vaccine to our neighbors who need a place they can trust and feel comfortable seeking medical care,” said Sr. Edna Lonergan, St. Ann Center president. “COVID-19 has ravaged Milwaukee’s north side. This is one important way we can fight back.”

The Bucyrus Campus Medical Clinic provides primary care for people of all ages and is a member of the Wisconsin Association of Free and Charitable clinics.

Vaccinations will be given by appointment only. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. To make an appointment, call 414-210-2430.