Franciscan Peacemakers has announced Megan O’Halloran will join the organization as the next executive director. O’Halloran brings more than 20 years of experience in non-profit development and corporate administration, bolstered by a strong passion for Franciscan Peacemakers’ mission to serve women in southeastern Wisconsin who have been sexually exploited.

“This transition represents an opportunity to further increase the impact Franciscan Peacemakers can have in the lives of women who are survivors of sexual exploitation in southeastern Wisconsin. Megan’s passion, faith and impressive philanthropic and business acumen make her the perfect person to lead Franciscan Peacemakers into the future,” said Jim Wesp, Franciscan Peacemakers Board President. “We have the utmost confidence in Megan and her ability to build on the incredible foundation Dcn. Steve Przedpelski helped lay for Franciscan Peacemakers during his tenure as executive director.”

A lifelong Milwaukee-area resident who has called Milwaukee’s south side home for more than 20 years, O’Halloran graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a bachelor of arts in history and Spanish, and a master’s degree in business administration.

“I’m honored to serve Franciscan Peacemakers as the next executive director,” said O’Halloran. “This position combines the things I’m most passionate about — strengthening our community, advocating for change and working toward a more just world. The beauty and power of this organization is women using their experiences to help other women recover. I’m grateful to support this incredible team and advance our shared mission.”

Previously, O’Halloran served as director of development and communications at Walker’s Point Youth and Family Center, where she worked to increase the visibility of the organization in the community, strengthen fundraising strategies and advocate for youth.

“Franciscan Peacemakers is grateful for Dcn. Steve’s leadership for the past 29 years, providing holistic healing, housing, employment and educational resources to women who have been sexually exploited in Wisconsin as they recognize their inherent worth and escape from lives marred by prostitution, sex trafficking and addiction,” said Wesp.

Dcn. Przedpelski will continue to have a presence with Franciscan Peacemakers, particularly in this transition period.