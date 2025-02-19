Families are invited to get creative at a special Feb. 28 event to celebrate Black History Month.

The Black Catholic Ministry Commission of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee hosts an event each February to highlight Black history.

Usually, the event includes a musical event, speaker or dinner, but this year, Tai Words Nabors, the Artistic Director of ChoZen Arts LLC and Descendents of Miriam Dance Ministry, thought of something new that might appeal to artists of all ages.

“I wanted a fun, family-forward, engaging activity,” she said. “My Black Is Beautiful Family Painting Party will be a fun craft activity for families to participate in.”

Following the success of the Black Catholic Ministry Commission’s All About Him Family Advent Event the last two Decembers, Nabors said the feedback from participants indicated a desire for more family-oriented activities.

The My Black Is Beautiful Family Painting Party will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at All Saints, 4051 N. 25th St., Milwaukee.

“We have ordered some pre-drawn canvases with images of African American men, women, young men and young women for people to paint at the event,” said Nabors. “We are encouraging families to come together and individually paint a canvas to take home with them.”

The painting event is free and open to all. Registration is not necessary, but Nabors encourages individuals to email her at chozenartsdom@gmail.com for more information or to express interest in attending.

Refreshments will follow the painting event. The family-friendly menu will include pizza, chicken wings, french fries, salad, beverages and cookies.

“The event is open to all. However, all of the canvases have pre-drawn images of African Americans in hopes of uplifting and celebrating the beautiful Black Catholic culture within our communities,” said Nabors. “We are hoping to have at least 50 attend and participate.”