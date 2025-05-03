When school’s out, family time is in — and this summer, Catholic faith and fun in the sun can go hand-in-hand with any of these family-friendly events.

Pray ’n’ Play at Milwaukee’s Iconic Summer Festivals

Milwaukee is known as the City of Festivals, and with good reason — summertime brings a full schedule of celebrations that honor the culture and traditions of the ethnic and neighborhood groups whose influence has shaped the city.

Of course, Catholic parish festivals typically include a Mass. But because of Milwaukee’s deep Catholic roots, many larger ethnic and other festivals also include a Mass or other opportunities for prayer.

Unless otherwise indicated, the following festivals take place on the grounds of the Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee. Be sure to check the websites to verify the date and time as the event date nears and to find out about free/discounted admission possibilities before Mass times.

Festa Italiana: Mass planned for 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 1, at the US Cellular Stage. Details at com/festa-italiana.

Polish Fest: Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 15. Details at polishfest.org.

Bastille Days: On Saturday, July 19, Oremus MKE invites attendees of the festival, which will be held in Cathedral Square Park, to enjoy a time of peaceful prayer and contemplation at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee.

Brady Street Festival: On Saturday, July 26, Oremus MKE again invites festival attendees to enjoy spiritual respite at St. Hedwig Church, 1702 N. Humboldt Ave., Milwaukee, during the festival, lighting a candle and praying for peace.

German Fest: Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 28, at the Lakefront Brewery Oktoberfest Pavillion. Details at germanfest.com.

Irish Fest: Mass will be Sunday, Aug. 17, at 9:30 a.m. at the American Family Amphitheater. Details at irishfest.com.

Mexican Fiesta: Mass will be held Sunday, Aug. 24, at 11 a.m. Details at mexicanfiesta.org.

Crusherfest — Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1

1101 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee

Crusherfest celebrates the legacy of Reggie “Da Crusher” Lisowski, a legend of professional wrestling, a Milwaukee native and a devout Catholic. The weekend celebration is marked by wrestling, music, beer and brats next to the life-size bronze statue of Da Crusher in South Milwaukee. A Polka Mass kicks off the second day of the festival Sunday, June 1, at 11 a.m.

Family Fun Days — Saturday, June 14, and Thursday, July 3

Catholic Ecology Center

W1468 County Road NN, Neosho

catholicecologycenter.org

Experience the beauty of God’s creation on the Catholic Ecology Center’s almost 60 acres of diverse natural habitats. These Family Fun Days will allow families to become acquainted with the animals, plants and insects that call the CEC home. Family tickets are $40 for CEC members and $50 for nonmembers. The CEC is also open to the public every day of the week and offers a robust lineup of other family-friendly events, including a Family Campout in August.

Ballpark Day of Faith — Sunday, June 15

American Family Field

1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee

ballparkdayoffaith.org

The tagline of the Ballpark Day of Faith says it all: “It’s Mass, Tailgate Lunch, and the Game.” What more could any Milwaukee Catholic family want? Attend open-air Mass, followed by a tailgate lunch and the opportunity to cheer the Brew Crew as they take on the St. Louis Cardinals. Purchase a Game + Tailgate Combo Ticket (ranging in price from $24.50 to $41.00) directly from the Brewers website or snag a tailgate-only ticket for $12 (cost of game ticket not included).

Visit Holy Hill on a Carmelite Feast Day

The Basilica and National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians at Holy Hill

1525 Carmel Road, Hubertus

holyhill.com

Any summer day would be a perfect time for an excursion to Holy Hill, but it would be especially fitting on one of the Carmelite feast days in the summer, as Holy Hill has been operated and cared for by the Carmelite Friars since 1906. While there, attend Mass, climb the tower, peruse the gift shop and eat at Holy Hill’s newly revamped cafe and coffeehouse. For a list of feast days of Carmelite saints, visit holyhill.com/carmelites/carmelite-feast-days.

Pilgrims of Hope Jubilee Mass at the Shrine of Our Lady of Champion — July 20

4047 Chapel Drive, Champion

championshrine.org

Mark the Jubilee Year in a special way at the site of the United States’ only approved Marian apparition, located less than two hours’ drive north from Milwaukee on I-43. Diocese of Green Bay Bishop David Ricken will preside over a special Jubilee Mass at 11 a.m. on July 20, welcoming all pilgrims to experience the year of Jubilee alongside the Blessed Virgin Mary at her shrine. The grounds of the shrine also have a Rosary Walk and Stations of the Cross as well as a chapel, grottos and cafe.