St. Mary, Menomonee Falls, students cheered on 70 veterans who took part in a car procession that traveled past their school and two Lutheran schools in their community Nov. 11. (Photo by Kristen Kubisiak)

Three faith-based schools in Menomonee Falls came together for a powerful celebration of service and gratitude on Veterans Day.

St. Mary Catholic, along with two Lutheran schools, hosted a Veterans Day car procession that brought together more than 1,000 students to honor local veterans Nov. 11.

“Seeing our students come together with Grace and Bethlehem Lutheran to honor veterans was a powerful example of how schools can unite around gratitude and service,” said St. Mary Principal Annemarie Wood.

She noted that the event also embodied St. Mary’s mission to “see Jesus in every person” as students listened to veterans share stories of courage and faith.

The event began at Trenary Park, where veterans arrived with designated drivers in 55 vehicles, including a shuttle from Grace Commons senior living. Each car displayed the veteran’s name and branch of service.

A total of 70 veterans participated in this new event — including 105-year-old Pearl Harbor Veteran Edward Miklavic.

“Participation was amazing,” said Grace Lutheran kindergarten teacher Kimmy Knuppenburg, who led the event with two co-workers. “This is way more than we could have ever imagined for our first year of doing this event.”

Before the procession, there was a brief opening ceremony, featuring a Menomonee Falls fire truck displaying a large American flag, student council members holding military flags, and fourth and fifth graders singing the National Anthem. The vehicles then traveled past the three schools as students and staff lined the sidewalks, waving flags and cheering.

One of the veterans in attendance was U.S. Army Veteran Larry Pier, who was a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne in Vietnam. His grandchildren attend St. Mary.

“He has commented on the not-so-friendly welcome he received when he returned to the United States after being in Vietnam,” said Pier’s daughter, Stephanie Rinke, “So, I think it’s important that the veterans get the acknowledgement they so deserve. ”

Pier expressed his appreciation to the students. “It meant a lot to me and I’m sure the rest of the veterans,” he said. “Bless their little hearts.”

Beyond honoring veterans, the event helped students connect faith, civic responsibility and service, said Lauren Polzin, another Grace Lutheran teacher. Teachers tied classroom lessons to themes of courage, perseverance and gratitude, helping students understand the sacrifices made by those who protect their freedoms and the importance of responding with acts of service.

In the weeks leading up to the event, students from 3K through eighth grade created “mail call” envelopes filled with letters, cards, drawings and patriotic crafts for the 70 participating veterans. Each veteran received one upon arrival, along with a special cookie. Students at the three schools also took part in a penny war, raising more than $2,000 for the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative.

In addition to uniting veteran family members from all three schools, the event brought together the wider community, including members of the local Legion, residents from a nearby senior living center and local businesses that donated refreshments. The police and fire departments also participated, further enhancing the sense of shared community spirit.

“I hope and pray that this is a tradition that continues for many years,” Knuppenburg said.