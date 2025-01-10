Two events tied to the welcoming and installation of Archbishop-Designate Jeffrey S. Grob will be livestreamed for local people as well as others across the country and the world to witness the historic event.

The livestreams — which also will be recorded for later viewing online anytime — make it possible for anyone interested to get a first-hand look at the traditions of the Catholic faith related to the installation of an archbishop.

The two events are:

6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 13, Evening Prayer and Vigil of Welcome

1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14, Solemn Celebration of the Eucharist on the occasion of the Installation of Bishop Grob as the 12th Archbishop of Milwaukee

The events can be viewed at the Archdiocese of Milwaukee Facebook page or on the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist YouTube channel here: https://tinyurl.com/mwr2ydfj. The livestreams will be viewers’ only opportunity to view these historic events, which are ticketed due to limited space.

The Jan. 14 Installation and Mass represents Archbishop-Designate Grob becoming the new shepherd of the archdiocese. Key points will include a large procession, a reading of and display of the apostolic mandate from Pope Francis regarding the appointment, and the seating of Archbishop-Designate Grob in the archbishop’s seat of authority in the Cathedral, the mother church of the archdiocese.

The Papal Nuncio to the United States, Cardinal Christophe Pierre, will take part in the installation. A papal nuncio acts as an ambassador of the pope.

Historical Liturgical Items

METROPOLITAN CROSS

c.1875

This cross, carried in recession immediately preceding Archbishop Grob, was used by the

first Archbishop of Milwaukee, Most Rev. John Martin Henni, when the diocese was raised to the

state of archdiocese in 1875. Archbishop Henni served from 1843-81.

PITCHER AND BASIN

1879

The pitcher and basin were given to Archbishop John Martin Henni in 1879 by the

children of the Cathedral School in honor of the golden jubilee of his ordination to the

priesthood. Archbishop Henni was ordained in Bardstown, Kentucky, in 1829.

CROSIER

c.1891

The crosier being used by Archbishop Grob, which depicts the Blessed Virgin, belonged to

Archbishop Frederick Xavier Katzer, third Archbishop of Milwaukee, who served from

1891-1903.

CHALICE

c.1935

The ornate chalice that Archbishop Grob is using, gold-plated with sterling silver filigree,

was given to Archbishop William E. Cousins by then-Cardinal Eugene Pacelli, later to become Pope Pius XII. Archbishop Cousins served the Archdiocese of Milwaukee from 1959-77.

CRUETS

1960

The cruets for water and wine used for the Eucharist were presented to Milwaukee

Archbishop William E. Cousins on Dec. 21, 1960, by Bishop Aloysius J. Wycislo

(Green Bay) and Bishop Cletus F. O’Donnell (Madison). Both Bishops Wycislo and O’Donnell

were named auxiliary bishops of Chicago on that date.

ALTAR CROSS

A gift of His Eminence Cardinal James Harvey, Archpriest of the Papal Basilica of St.

Paul-Outside-the-Walls and a priest son of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.