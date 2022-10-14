In September, 325 Dominican High School students took to the streets of Whitefish Bay, decked out in green spirit wear, in support of student activities at Dominican. Students were asked to raise $200 each with the ultimate goal of raising $50,000 for student organizations at Dominican High School such as sports, theatre, campus ministry, government, music and fine arts. The 6-mile walk started at Dominican High School, took the students down Saint Monica Avenue and ended up back at the high school. (Submitted photos)