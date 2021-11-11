Steve Plechaty (center), who is retiring as dean of students at Catholic Memorial High School at the end of the school year, is shown with CMH Athletic Director Matt Bergan (left) and former CMH Athletic Director Greg Gamalski when Plechaty was inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018. (Submitted photo)

Investing your entire career with one employer is unheard of today but that is exactly what Steve Plechaty, dean of students at Catholic Memorial High School (CMH), is celebrating. After 44 years of service, Plechaty has announced he will retire from his role at the end of the school year. He will continue his role as the head varsity boys and girls golf coach.

Plechaty is one of those individuals that truly exemplifies a love of the CMH community. Plechaty graduated from CMH in 1974. He started his career in 1978 as a social studies teacher and became dean of students in 1992.

“Steve is one of the respected and iconic members of the CMH community,” CMH President Donna Bembenek said. “In the role of dean, he is involved with students on all different levels. Even though sometimes that involves discipline, he is beloved by students and alumni. That speaks volumes to his personal approach and demeanor; they know he deeply cares for them.”

In addition to his formal role as dean, Plechaty leads the school in many ways. He is a role model of faith, commitment, professionalism and service. As a coach, Plechaty has a long list of accomplishments, including earning the All-State Coach of the Year award five times, seven-time All-Area Coach of the Year, seven golf state championships, top academic All-State Award, countless team sportsmanship awards and he was inducted into the CMH Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.

In recent years, Plechaty was instrumental in upgrading the safety protocols for the building and, most recently, leading the school through the pandemic to keep everyone together and healthy in the school building five days a week.

With his announced retirement, Plechaty looks forward to spending more time with his wife Kathy, daughter, Laura, and two sons, Daniel and Gregory.

The school plans to begin the search for the next dean of students immediately.