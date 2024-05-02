Since 2016, World Mission Ministries has hosted Saturday with Mary, an afternoon devoted to prayer and reflection to honor Mary, our Blessed Mother. This year’s event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Schoenstatt Retreat Center, W284N698 Cherry Lane, Waukesha.

According to Lucca Kenyon, Administrative and Events Assistant for the Office for World Mission/Society for the Propagation of the Faith, the event was formerly called An Afternoon with Mary.

“We spend time reflecting on the calling of mothers, their roles and how Mary provides an example of the perfect mother,” Kenyon said. “Last year, we talked about the power of the Rosary and spent time discussing personal prayer experiences with the Rosary.”

The event offers women an opportunity to come together and share their experiences. The Schoenstatt Retreat Center is the perfect location for the event, said Kenyon, as it offers walking trails for guests to use.

“We typically collaborate with Reine Assana, a member of the Black Catholic Ministry Commission,” she said. “We also had Rosemary Reyes Cuevas, one of our World Mission Ministries board members, help with the event. Both Reine and Rosemary will lead the event this year.”

In most years, the event draws around 30 women. The Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary and the kitchen staff provide the lunch (with a variety of dietary options) for attendees.

“This annual event is tailored for women, but if there are men who express interest, they will not be turned away,” Kenyon said.

Saturday with Mary is free, but a donation is suggested to offset costs. Register by May 17 by visiting https://tinyurl.com/2024swm, or contact Lucca Kenyon at 414-758-2280 or kenyonl@archmil.org for more information.