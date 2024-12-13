Representatives from Rachel’s Challenge were at Catholic Memorial High School, Waukesha, in October to present an event to prepare students meet every encounter with kindness. (Submitted photo)

Catholic Memorial High School, Waukesha, partnered with the team from Rachel’s Challenge to host an event in October to empower students to meet every encounter with kindness, understanding and empathy.

The Rachel’s Challenge organization encourages youth throughout the country to start a “chain reaction of kindness and compassion” in honor of the inspiring story of Rachel Scott, whose examples of kindness and acceptance came to light after she became the first victim of the Columbine High School tragedy.

The message presented by Rachel’s Challenge mirrors the Catholic Memorial values and aligns to the school’s theme of professionalism this year, including always being polite and kind. CMH students participated in an inspiring large group presentation, followed by discussion and a meaningful moment to accept the challenge and put their belief and faith into action in five ways: to look for the best in others, dream big, choose positive influences, speak with kindness and to start their own chain reaction.

As part of this effort, students were identified from each class to serve as special ambassadors known as Friends of Rachel’s to lead the effort among their peers. This FOR Group will identify opportunities to spread kindness at school and in the community while keeping the momentum of the kickoff event going.