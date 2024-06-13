Students from the Catholic Memorial High School, Waukesha, Class of 2024 throw their caps at their Baccalaureate Mass and Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 24. (Submitted photo)

Catholic Memorial High School, Waukesha, seniors received more than $21.4 million in college scholarship offers, an average of more than $184,000 per student. The scholarship awards were among many announced at the Class of 2024 senior awards celebration Wednesday, May 22, and graduation ceremony Friday, May 24.

“The value of investing in a Catholic Memorial education has never been more evident. Colleges and universities are taking note of the incredible accomplishments of our students and making financial investments in their futures,” said Donna Bembenek, President of Catholic Memorial High School. “The recruitment and acceptance of our students into top-tier universities and programs is not solely based on high grades in an academically rigorous school, it is also based on the track record of success of our graduates year after year. This CMH class has faced many challenges over their four years of high school and persevered. They modeled to us all what it means to rise above and press on. We are truly proud of every one of them and know they will do amazing things moving forward.”

Among the Catholic Memorial Class of 2024:

96 percent will attend a technical, two- or four-year college or university.

Class average GPA of 3.73.

58 students were on the honor roll every semester of high school (3.5 GPA or higher).

19 students committed to compete at the collegiate level for athletics.

One student enlisted in the military to serve our country.

44 students are International Baccalaureate Diploma and International Baccalaureate Career Related program candidates (the highest level of advanced education available at a high school level).

In addition to the scholarships awarded to the graduates of Catholic Memorial, numerous students were directly admitted to their college of choice within their universities. Multiple students received direct admittance to honors programs. The Catholic Memorial Class of 2024 will also benefit from college and university credits granted for their work in the International Baccalaureate Program, Advanced Placement Assessments, Concurrent Enrollment credits, Project Lead the Way STEM courses and internship experiences.

“Our graduates are accepted to top-ranked universities and colleges; many of them even enter college with second semester freshman or a sophomore status,” Bembenek said. “College credits earned in high school saves money and provides priority to our graduates when registering for in-demand college courses.”

CMH graduates will attend 58 top universities and colleges across the United States, including the University of Notre Dame, Boston University, Penn State University, the University of Michigan, the University of Alabama, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the University of Tennessee, Purdue University, Marquette University, Pepperdine University, Drake University and University of California-Davis, among others.