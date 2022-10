Clement Manor celebrated its annual Mission and Values week and 40th anniversary from Oct. 9-15. The week of activities kicked off on Sunday, Oct. 9, with Mass celebrated by Bishop Jeffrey R. Haines. Pictured are (from left) Chief Operating Officer Teresa Gatto; Fr. Paul Lippert, a resident of Clement Manor’s independent living facility; Bishop Haines; Lynne Ferger; CEO Dennis Ferger; and Fr. Bob Fictum, the priest chaplain at Clement Manor. (Submitted photo)