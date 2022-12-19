“Behold, the virgin shall be with child and bear a son,

and they shall name him Emmanuel,” which means “God is with us.” Matthew 1:23

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

From a fresh Christmas tree to the familiar nativity creche passed down through generations, Christmas is filled with traditions – especially here in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. There is so much to see and experience from Las Posadas celebrations honoring our Hispanic culture, beautiful nativity pageants featuring students of all ages from our amazing Catholic schools, Christmas Midnight Mass at our home parishes, and of course, Christmas Day surrounded by loved ones as we celebrate the true reason for the season.

I can’t help but be amazed at all there is available to us within this great archdiocese, both during the Advent season and year-round. It is truly apparent that GOD IS HERE – are you listening to His call?

As we near the New Year, I invite you to take some time to reflect on your relationship with Jesus and look for tangible ways to cultivate your relationship with Him. Ask yourself, is my prayer life consistent? Do I attend Mass regularly? Do I receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation often? Do people see the face of Jesus through me? Whatever your answer may be, I invite you to seek new ways to strengthen your relationship with Him. We’ve dedicated a section of the archdiocese website at www.archmil.org/ComeToMe to providing a multitude of resources to help you grow in this important journey of faith.

I am blessed beyond belief to be your shepherd. May God grant you all the blessings of faith, family, and friends during this blessed season and into the new year!