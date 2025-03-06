Each spring, Catholic Charities’ parish partners and supporters come together to celebrate outstanding community service. Over a simple meal, guests in 10 counties enjoy a shared experience that connects them with important, life-changing work being done in the community: taking care of neighbors in need.

At Lenten Luncheons, guests recognize leaders who make a difference in their community. Ways they care and provide for people most in need include creating food pantries, increasing outreach and ministering to inmates in prison, to name a few. Witnessing the positive ways in which lives are impacted is an inspiration for all who attend.

This year’s awardees are local individuals, organizations, clergy and religious orders. They are honored for their commitment and compassionate service, similar to Catholic Charities mission.

This year’s recipients include:

MILWAUKEE: Tom and Susan Mountin, Community of Saint Paul and Kinship Community Food Center

HARTLAND: Terri Blazek, Fr. Ariel Orozco and Society of St. Vincent de Paul – St. Charles Conference

BRISTOL: Mary LaBadie, Dcn. Roberto Fuentes and the Sharing Center

FOND DU LAC: Tim and Maggie Patton, Fr. Pat Heppe and First Weber Realtors Fond du Lac

Each awardee will be presented with a Treasures of the Church award that is personally commissioned by Most Rev. Jerome Listecki, Archbishop Emeritus. His good friend, Fr. Anthony Brankin, illustrated the legendary story of St. Lawrence, which is framed and will be awarded to the recipients.

Anyone who missed last year’s Lenten Luncheons should plan to register early. Luncheons are conveniently located throughout the archdiocese — north, south, east and west. The dates for 2025 are March 13 in Milwaukee, March 25 in Hartland, April 3 in Bristol and April 10 in Fond du Lac.

At the Hartland, Bristol and Fond du Lac luncheons, attendees will have an opportunity to meet Archbishop Jeffrey Grob, who will speak about the awardees and all the good work they do. Archbishop Emeritus Listecki will speak at the Milwaukee Lenten Luncheon. There will be plenty of friends, supporters, clergy, members of organizations, religious orders and local businesses there as well. Volunteers from local middle and high schools will also play a big role in welcoming and serving 200-plus guests at each event.

While guests honor awardees, they can enjoy hearty soups, a salad and dessert specially prepared for them by Chef Nick Litscher (Milwaukee), Zilli’s Hospitality Group (Hartland), Bristol Oaks Golf Club and Banquet Center (Bristol) and Mr. and Mrs. Catering (Fond du Lac). There are always three soups to choose from and they vary by location.

With 105 years of continuous service, Catholic Charities is committed to helping neighbors who are affected by poverty. Programs include adoption services, adult day services, community counseling, hoarding intervention and treatment, outreach and case management, pregnancy and parenting support, refugee and immigration services, and supported parenting. In 2024, Catholic Charities positively impacted more than 51,000 people.

Proceeds from this Catholic Charities event will benefit neighbors most in need, 97 percent of whom are impacted by poverty.

For more information, contact Catholic Charities at 414-769-3400 or visit ccmke.org/Lenten-Luncheons to register or to become a sponsor.