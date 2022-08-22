Aug. 4 was Catholic Schools Leadership Day in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. Principals and leaders from 101 Catholic schools gathered at Mary Mother of the Church Pastoral Center for Mass, fellowship and presentations to prepare for the coming school year. Collectively, the dedicated leaders, staff and teachers educate, serve and share the message of Christ with more than 26,000 students every day. Learn more about Catholic schools throughout southeastern Wisconsin by visiting www.archmil.org/CatholicSchools.