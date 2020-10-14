Catholic Memorial High School has announced Andreas Davi will be the school’s new varsity girls soccer coach.

Davi was chosen to take the helm of the program for his extensive experience and leadership at all levels of soccer throughout his career as a player, coach and team owner. Davi’s successful coaching career and focus on overall player development all the way to the professional level created the perfect alignment with the Catholic Memorial vision for the future of the championship girls soccer program.

Davi comes to Catholic Memorial with a NSCAA Director of Coaching diploma and a background that includes: playing for 12 years through the youth academy with Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, USSF player intermediate, coaching for Strike FC, head coach of the boys varsity soccer team for Dominican High School, DOC at NS Arsenal and Inter Northshore, head coach of the Milwaukee Torrent semi-professional women’s team and he is also the owner of the Milwaukee Torrent Soccer Club.

“Today is an exciting day for CMH and our girls soccer program,” CMH Athletic Director Matt Bergan said. “Andy Davi is a tremendous coach and will be a great fit within the culture of our department. His philosophies on the student-athlete experience align with the vision, core values and purpose of our school. His knowledge and experience make him the ideal head coach to lead our girls soccer program moving forward. He will bring an exciting brand of soccer to Catholic Memorial and the Classic 8 Conference.”