Five Catholic East Elementary Students travelled to Atlanta in March to participate in the National Amazing Shake Competition.

Evelyn Bleything, Kaleb Avery, Ny’Ala Dilworth, Antonio Colon and Khamiah Allen participated in the leadership competition that teaches students professional skills that will prepare them for success beyond school. More than 260 students from across the United States participated, learning confidence-building skills that educate students about proper manners, poise, respect and discipline. Students participated in interviews, and learned the mechanics of an appropriate handshake and how to make a pitch to an angel investor.

Bleything, a Catholic East Elementary eighth grade student, placed third in the competition.

“Atlanta was inspiring and a growing moment,” Bleything said. “I learned how to be more confident in myself, was able to express myself and be myself without being judged. That is what brought me to the top five because I was able to be authentically me.”

“Our talented scholars had the opportunity to shine on a national stage,” said Timothy Trzcinko, principal at Catholic East Elementary, a Seton Catholic School. “We are so proud of all of our students who participated in the National Amazing Shake Competition. We strive to prepare our students academically, spiritually and socially. These opportunities enhance what they learn in the classroom.”