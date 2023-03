Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki talks with Erica P. John, one of the Treasures of the Church Award recipients at the first Catholic Charities Lenten Luncheon of the season, Feb. 28, at Saint Francis de Sales Seminary. Other awardees were the Women’s Care Center and the Order of St. Camillus. Upcoming Lenten Luncheons will be held March 9 (Holy Family Church, Fond du Lac), March 21 (Sacred Heart Parish, Racine) and March 28 (St. Anthony on Lake Parish, Pewaukee). (Submitted photos)