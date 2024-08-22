Catholic Central High School, Burlington, will soon receive a transformational gift of $2.25 million, in the form of a bequest, from the estate of longtime supporters Clifford J. and Mildred A. Huck. The Hucks were people of faith and believed in the importance of Catholic, private education and ensured that their daughter and five sons were provided that opportunity.

“We are extremely grateful for this incredible gift from Clifford and Mildred Huck,” said Georgean Selburg, Development Director of Catholic Central High School. “We plan to use the funds to continue to grow our robust structure for academic support, fund capital improvements and invest strategically to nurture future generations of leaders.”

Catholic Central High School, formerly known as St. Mary’s High School, has educated generations of families within its walls and has remained a steadfast image in the Burlington community, offering an academically challenging curriculum and family-like atmosphere, for over 104 years.

“On behalf of the staff, students and families of Catholic Central High School, I offer my gratitude to Clifford J. and Mildred A. Huck for their generous support of Catholic Central throughout their life and particularly now with this donation of $2.25 million. This gift is a sign of their belief in our mission and vision, and their confidence in our ability to prepare students to boldly live their faith as impactful leaders in our world. These funds provide a firm foundation to support our efforts to provide our students with innovative learning environments and community partnerships that prepare them for success in their career pathway, especially at highly selective colleges and universities,” said Brian Shimon, Principal of Catholic Central High School.