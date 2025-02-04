Thanks to a $5,000 grant from Music Matters, the show will go on at Catholic Central High School in Burlington.

The grant will cover the cost of licensing the school’s spring musical, “Annie,” and repairs to Topper Hall’s sound system. It will also provide the band and choir funds to attend the April field trip to the Chicago Lyric Opera.

According to Georgean Selburg, Executive Director of Admissions and Development, Music Matters works to support the arts at all Burlington area schools.

“We are so grateful for their generous support of our programs,” she said.

Music Matters collaborates with schools, community groups, and individuals to support and promote youth music education in the Burlington community.

The organization also supports the musical staff of the Burlington Area School District and directors of various fine arts organizations in the community by spreading awareness of the music programs offered.

Selburg learned of the grant opportunity with Music Matters through a staff member at CCHS. The school’s grant writer, Kris Amborn, wrote the grant application.

“It was very straightforward, and the organization was extremely helpful and responsive to our questions,” said Amborn. “They gave us the $5,000, which is exactly what we needed.”

Amborn explained the licensing fee for the production of “Annie” which will run from Feb. 20-23, was $3,800.

“During the COVID pandemic, we moved our musical production outside, and damage to the sound system took place at that time. The equipment was no longer fully functioning once it was returned to our auditorium,” Amborn said. “Finally, the grant will cover (costs to attend) the Chicago Lyric Opera performance of ‘La Bohème’ in early April.”

Marcia Harlfinger, a Music Matters member-at-large, said the organization began in 2009 after a group of parents collaborated when the Burlington Area School District planned to cut the band program in the high school.

“They told them no way, but they challenged the parents to bring them $35,000 by spring to pay a music teacher’s salary,” Harlfinger said. “The parents told them they wouldn’t pay a teacher’s salary but would support music teachers with needed materials.”

Music Matter’s mission statement is to support and promote educational and cultural youth music programs within the geographic boundaries of the Burlington Area School District.

Harlfinger said the group has awarded more than $150,000 in grants.

The Burlington Library, various community programs, and private and public schools have been grant recipients. They have also sponsored Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra field trips, Catholic Central vocal jazz, Catholic Central vocal masterclass, Opera for the Young, elementary music supplies, microphones and the Tall Tales Music Festival.

When Harlfinger joined in 2012, she assisted Music Matters in offering Burlington students the opportunity to borrow musical instruments to participate in school music programs. The instruments are loaned to students who are financially unable to purchase or rent their own.

Music Matters is funded by individual donors and corporations.

Students decorate paper lanterns and present them to various businesses as a gift for donating to Music Matters. Businesses display their lanterns at the annual Light Up the Night in November.

“When people see these lanterns at the various businesses, they know which ones support Music Matters,” said Harlfinger. “The kids can also make lanterns and walk with them at the annual Christmas parade. We provide the little battery-operated candles to light their lantern.”

Volunteers serve as gate attendants at the Burlington Jamboree and receive funds for Music Matters. They also sell T-shirts, sweatshirts, baked goods and other items at the school concerts.

“Volunteers come to the concerts, and we set up a Music Matters table, where attendees pay a small fee for these items,” said Harlfinger. “We average about $150 per concert, and all of that goes back into the Music Matters fund.”

Music Matters is always looking for volunteers and donations to continue its mission. Visit burlingtonwimusicmatters.org for more information.