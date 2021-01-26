St. Mary Parish, N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave., Menomonee Falls, will host a discussion by Dr. Mike Brummond, “The Heart of Catechesis: The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.

The deadline to register by contacting Karissa Tousignant (tousignantk@stam.church) is Friday, Jan. 29.

The cost is $5 for catechists from Waukesha deaneries and $10 for catechists from other deaneries.

Following Dr. Brummond’s discussion at 6 p.m., there will be a Q&A and prayer session from 7 to 8 p.m.

Topics will include an exploration of the signs, symbols and gestures we use in the Mass; a look at how our worship joins the saints and angels in Heaven; and a discussion of how the laity participate in offering the Eucharist.