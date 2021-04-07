The 2021 Capuchin Walk for the Hungry will raise funds for Capuchin Community Services and its mission of caring for people experiencing poverty, homelessness and hunger. As in 2020, this year’s Walk for the Hungry will be spread out over two days and will take place throughout southeast Wisconsin and beyond to allow for social distancing. Rather than gathering at the Henry Maier Festival Park and walking in Lakeshore State Park during Polish Fest as has traditionally been done, walkers are invited to assemble in small groups while practicing social distancing. Event dates are flexible, with Friday, June 12, and Saturday, June 13, suggested for walks in neighborhoods or at community sites. Sharing tools will be available to teams and individuals for June 12 and beyond. Funds raised support those in need through Capuchin Community Services’ two locations: Saint Ben’s Community Meal and the House of Peace. Registration is $30 for adults, $20 for children and includes a commemorative T-shirt. More information and online registration at www.CapuchinWalk.org.

Teams are encouraged to participate and walk together – or separately – to raise awareness of poverty in southeast Wisconsin, and to raise funds empowering those who struggle daily with poverty and its many harms.

“Now in our second year of the pandemic, Capuchin Community Services has continued to serve our sisters and brothers in need of support,” said Br. Robert Wotypka, OFM Cap., ministry director of Capuchin Community Services. “By walking with us in the Capuchin Walk for the Hungry, the people of southeast Wisconsin are indeed humbly accompanying those whom we serve. Last year, we had walkers participating from as far away as Hawaii and New Jersey.”

More information on the Capuchin Virtual Walk for the Hungry at www.CapuchinWalk.org or 414-509-8486, or by e-mailing walk@thecapuchins.org.