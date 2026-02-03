The Capuchins have had a presence in Milwaukee for more than 155 years, with a deep charism toward works of mercy, compassion and social responsibility in action.

Their footprint on the city’s North Side now includes a new locale that offers the region works of the Spirit in faith development with the new Capuchin Spiritual Center.

“We have been very dedicated to corporal works of mercy since 1970, when we opened our meal program at St. Ben’s downtown along with the House of Peace,” said Br. Jose Maria Vera, O.F.M. Cap., the director of the Capuchin Spiritual Center.

“The Capuchins have a reputation for that, but for the past 10 years in Milwaukee, we have been pondering, ‘What are we doing to provide and facilitate the spiritual works of mercy besides the sacraments that we provide at St. Francis?’”

He said the conversations led to the development of a place adjacent to St. Francis of Assisi, 1927 N. Vel Phillips Ave., Milwaukee, that not only provides sacramental spiritual opportunities, but chances for personal faith formation.

“Days of retreat, spiritual talks, Taizé, spiritual direction, the Sacrament of Reconciliation, formation for children attending Sunday school — a lot of that came into the question,” he said. “We can create a new ministry that encompasses all of that and be in collaboration with the parish.”

Years of fundraising has turned that dream into a reality, but so has the growth in the Capuchin community itself after a slower period for vocations.

“St. Francis of Assisi, back in the ’70s and ’80s, was the place where people went to for confession due to the fact that it was a big ministry here,” Br. Jose said.

“When we started having issues because of the lack of vocations, just as many other orders and archdioceses started facing the same challenges, that ministry was abandoned. I think right now we are in a place where we are blessed to have more vocations. We have the manpower to carry on this ministry again.”

He said that adding this ministry brings the totality of the Milwaukee Capuchin ministries within better fullness of what they have done throughout their history — particularly their modern history with St. Padre Pio and sainthood candidate Bl. Solanus Casey, who entered the seminary in Milwaukee.

“The Capuchin charism has a tradition of being both contemplative and active,” Br. Jose said.

“It is rooted at least in our province in the charism of Blessed Solanus Casey, where it’s very Christological. Blessed Solanus is famously known for always thinking God ahead of time, always putting God before and trusting God in all our activities … and all actions that we take in life.”

Br. Jose said that their target audience isn’t just the parish. It’s the entirety of Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin.

“This isn’t just for people who feel somewhat connected with the Franciscan spirituality, or with the Capuchins, or with the nearby parishes that we collaborate with,” he said. “It’s really for all of the faith communities in the archdiocese. We want to develop programs, not only for our communities nearby, but throughout the archdiocese.”

He added that the Capuchins are helping to develop adult-centered becoming Catholic programs for Milwaukee-area parishes that require retreats.

“We want to facilitate a place where they can come here in the city and don’t have to travel too long or too far to be able to attend a retreat,” Br. Jose said.

Other events within the center could host up to 400 people. But whether the events are large-scale or just one person looking for space to receive God, Br. Jose said the idea is to allow people to escape the daily hustle and receive God more presently.

“I think our main purpose is to consider people taking the time to reconnect with their inner selves, where we find God in a very, very unique way,” he said.

“We have to remember that God dwells within us. It’s not just when we go to Mass, when we go to the sacraments, when we are in Adoration, but the God that also dwells within us that we often don’t take the time to listen to. These spaces create the setting for such encounters to take place.”

He said most groups will plan on using the facility for one day, instead of multi-day retreats.

“If we’re looking for places that can offer a few hours of spirituality, one day of spirituality, there aren’t that many in the city. What we wanted to do is facilitate that opportunity for people in a way that they don’t have to travel too far, but rather be able to connect with us here in the city,” said Br. Jose.

“This is a brand-new place that was built just to be a space of welcoming, a space where people can have a genuine encounter with God, a place of renewal.“