The Archdiocesan Choir has grown since singing here at the Chrism Mass held during Holy Week in 2022 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee, but it would like to attract more members. (File photo)

It might seem intimidating at first, but if you find yourself singing in the shower, humming along to a favorite tune on the radio, or whistling while you work, you might have what it takes to join the Archdiocesan Choir.

Choir Director Brian McLinden and Associate Director Joseph Smaldino hope to revive the choir to its pre-COVID numbers, when approximately 60 members joined voices reaching the heavens with their ethereal music.

The choir was established in the early 1980s as a collaboration of the archdiocese’s Office for Worship, Saint Francis de Sales Seminary and the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.

Catholics from around the archdiocese are members of the choir, which sings at approximately five to eight celebratory liturgies held in the Cathedral each year. There are a couple of rehearsals and a dress rehearsal before services such as the ordination services for priests and deacons, the Vatican II Award Prayer Service, the Chrism Mass during Holy Week and other liturgies requested by the Office for Worship.

Accompanying the choir are organ, piano, and various combinations of brass, strings and woodwinds appropriate to the specific service.

In the fall of 1994, Jeffrey Honore assumed the role of director until his retirement in 2019.

“Before 25 years of directing Chrism Masses, I sang tenor with the choir for seven years, which was a great privilege to work with so many talented musicians from the archdiocese,” Honore said. “The years of praying through the ups and downs of life with those who aspire to share the best of themselves were an honor, privilege and gift.”

In 2020, McLinden assumed the role of director, but the choir had to take a required hiatus due to COVID-19.

“The choir began slowly rebuilding and stands currently at about 36,” said McLinden. “Soloists and cantors for each of the services are chosen from the choir membership through audition. Our goal is to expand our rolls back to our previous high. We are constantly accepting new members through auditions, which focus on range, tone quality, breath control and vocal flexibility. Modest sightreading skills are helpful.”

McLinden explained that the goal of the choir is to model excellence in liturgical repertoire and choral singing for the parishes of the archdiocese.

“It’s also to unite our archdiocesan parishes for the several extraordinary celebrations celebrated by the Church during the year,” he said.

In addition to serving as the associate director, Smaldino, who also serves as the Cathedral music director, is the accompanist for the choir.

“My position as associate director is a new role for the Archdiocesan Choir as of this summer,” explained Smaldino. “Now in my second year as director of music and liturgy at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, I’ve had the privilege of helping lead a wide range of major liturgical celebrations for the archdiocese.” Those including the funeral for Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus Richard Sklba, the Installation of Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob and Jubilee Year of Hope celebrations.

Many of the above occasions were in collaboration with the Cathedral Music Ministry and the Archdiocesan Choir. For events not as collaborative, Smaldino said he often served as the choir accompanist.

“I believe my appointment as associate director was inspired by two things: the strong working relationship and friendship I have built with Brian, and a shared vision of the Cathedral as not only a vibrant parish,” he said, “but also the heart and primary seat of the archdiocese’s liturgical life.”

The Cathedral is the mother church of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

Interested in Joining the Archdiocesan Choir? Contact Director Brian McLinden at bmclinden@aol.com or call the Archdiocese of Milwaukee Office for Worship at 414-769-3355.