How Every Parish Can Strengthen Respect for Human Dignity

In a world where human life is often overlooked, devalued or dismissed, the Church continues to proclaim a simple but radical truth: Every person is made in the image of God and worthy of love, protection and care. From the child in the womb to the elderly person nearing death, from the struggling family to the isolated veteran, every life holds immeasurable dignity.

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee’s Respect Life Ministry is renewing its commitment to helping parishes strengthen this culture of life. This work is grounded in Pope Francis’ prayer from Evangelii Gaudium, asking Mary to watch over the unborn, the poor, the elderly, the vulnerable and all whose dignity is threatened. The goal is not merely to run programs — it is to cultivate parish communities where respect for life is woven into prayer, action, education and outreach.

Below is an overview of the many ways parishes can participate in this vital mission.

Supporting Mothers, the Unborn and Families in Need

Many parishes already participate in Walking With Moms in Need, a national initiative helping parishes identify and support local pregnancy centers, maternity homes and families facing difficult pregnancies. Parishes can host baby item drives, baby bottle fundraisers, volunteer teams or student-led blanket projects. Adoption and foster care awareness — often supported through Catholic Charities — remains an essential part of this ministry.

For those carrying the wounds of abortion, Project Rachel offers spiritual and emotional healing through counseling, retreats and pastoral support. Parishes play a crucial role in quietly promoting these resources and offering a space of mercy and hope.

Prayer: The Heartbeat of the Pro-Life Mission

Respect for life begins in prayer. Parishes across the archdiocese participate in annual and monthly prayer opportunities, including:

The Respect Life Mass Jan. 22. This Mass will be held this year at 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 22, at Christ King, Wauwatosa

Jan. 22. This Mass will be held this year at 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 22, at Christ King, Wauwatosa 40 Days for Life and Life Chain

and The First Saturday’s Traveling Rosary for Life

Holy Hours for Life , encouraged monthly in every parish

, encouraged monthly in every parish The Mass of Hope and Healing, honoring children lost before birth or in early infancy

Other devotional practices — Rosebud Programs, Spiritual Adoption and annual prayer cards — help parishioners keep the dignity of life before their eyes all year long.

Accompanying the Elderly and Those Near the End of Life

Respect for life does not end at birth. Parishes are encouraged to strengthen ministries that bring Christ to the homebound and elderly. Eucharistic ministers, pastoral care teams and youth outreach help ensure no one is forgotten.

Educational programs on end-of-life ethics, including Church teaching on palliative care, advance directives and moral medical decision-making, help families navigate difficult moments with clarity and peace. Partnerships with hospice and Catholic health professionals provide further support.

Caregivers — often overwhelmed and overlooked — also benefit from parish-based support groups and community encouragement.

Standing With the Vulnerable

The Gospel calls us to protect those most at risk. The Respect Life Ministry assists parishes in addressing:

Human trafficking — through education, partnerships with shelters, support for survivors and collaboration with the St. Bakhita Catholic Worker House.

— through education, partnerships with shelters, support for survivors and collaboration with the St. Bakhita Catholic Worker House. Domestic violence — by offering pastoral support, confidential referrals, and education promoting healthy and holy family life.

— by offering pastoral support, confidential referrals, and education promoting healthy and holy family life. Addiction and substance abuse — through Catholics in Recovery ministries, mental health awareness and compassionate outreach.

— through Catholics in Recovery ministries, mental health awareness and compassionate outreach. Poverty and homelessness — with service ministries, advocacy for systemic change, and strong collaboration with St. Vincent de Paul and Catholic Charities.

These efforts remind us that defending life requires both mercy and justice.

Promoting Mental Health, Preventing Suicide

With rising rates of anxiety, depression and suicide — especially among youth and veterans — the Church plays a crucial role in offering hope. Parishes can host educational sessions, share counseling resources, create support groups and offer prayer services or Holy Hours for mental health healing. Every parish can become a place where those struggling feel seen, valued and loved.

Welcoming and Supporting Persons With Disabilities

Building a culture of life means honoring the gifts and dignity of parishioners with disabilities. Parishes can improve physical accessibility, provide adaptive sacramental preparation and ensure individuals with disabilities can participate fully in liturgy and ministry. Efforts are underway to establish a diocesan Mass for People With Special Needs, celebrating their presence and vocations within the Church.

Caring for Veterans and Their Families

Our veterans carry physical, emotional and spiritual burdens that often remain unseen. Parishes can offer pastoral care, prayer services, resource referrals and parish-based support teams for veterans and their families. A diocesan Mass for Veterans and Their Families is in development to honor and uplift those who have served.

Engaging More Parishioners in Respect Life Work

Respect Life ministry is strongest when it embraces the full spectrum of human dignity. Issues such as in vitro fertilization and surrogacy, immigration, racial injustice, criminal violence, creation care, fair wages, emerging bioethics, addiction, miscarriage and prenatal diagnoses all fit within the Church’s consistent ethic of life. Broadening these topics often attracts new volunteers and helps parishioners see that Respect Life ministry touches every corner of Catholic moral teaching.

A Parish Mission Rooted in Love

Building a culture of life is not about politics or programs — it is about love. It is about a parish that sees Christ in every person, especially those who are vulnerable, forgotten or hurting. It is the daily work of prayer, generosity, service, accompaniment, advocacy and compassion.

Every parish, no matter its size or resources, can take meaningful steps to uphold the dignity of every human life. And when we do, we not only strengthen our communities — we echo the heart of Christ, who came “that they may have life, and have it abundantly.”

For more information or help in getting a Respect Life group started in your parish, contact Rich Fedor at 414-758-2286 or fedorr@archmil.org.