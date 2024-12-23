Attendees at the Dining in the Dark event sponsored by two Sheboygan County parishes learned about the discrimination faced by people in Tanzania who suffer from albinism, which includes vision loss. (Submitted photo)

St. John the Baptist, Plymouth, and St. Thomas Aquinas, Elkhart Lake, parishes have had a twinning relationship with ZeruZeru Inc. for more than six years. This joint ministry exists to support ZeruZeru Inc. and the Mary, Mother of God Center in Lamadi, Tanzania, Africa. The center cares for children with albinism.

ZeruZeru Inc. was started by Eric and Karene Boos and is a nonprofit group that has been engaged in social development projects, various human rights issues and Catholic mission efforts in Tanzania.

Recently, St. Thomas Aquinas and St. John the Baptist hosted a community Dining in the Dark dinner event to bring awareness to individuals with vision loss and share the story of ZeruZeru Inc. Individuals with albinism experience decreased vision. Committee member Kathy Halloran said, “We had a full house, and it was the first time we hosted such an event.” The 72 guests who attended came for all different reasons; however, everyone left with the same impression: It was a night to remember, made up of a wildly unique and fun meal, as well as new perspectives and stories to share with others.

Guests enjoyed some wine and cheese until everyone arrived. They were offered some overarching guidance to how the evening would transpire and then, table by table, were escorted to the dimly lit dining space before sitting down and placing on their blindfolds. Table hosts and hostesses assured that guests would have an enjoyable evening that was meant to challenge attendees to use their senses, be aware of their surroundings and come away with a better understanding of what individuals who are blind or vision impaired experience.

As the first and second courses came, there were some spills, some giggles, some table teamwork and bonding with heightened senses and awareness to what it means to do everyday aspects of life (like eating a meal) with vision loss. The blindfolds came off, lights came back on, and dessert and coffee were served while Karene Boos presented on the work ZeruZeru Inc. does and why they do it.

Dining in the Dark was meant to offer a taste of what it’s like for those with vision loss or impaired vision, and the presentation by Boos brought it all together with a provocative introduction to some of the injustices people with albinism face in Tanzania, and why the continued support of the parishes is so important. Boos explained what albinism is, the discrimination and danger that people with albinism face, and how the organization she and her husband started 10 years ago helps provide nutrition, healthcare, education and other services for children with albinism.

“People left with new perspectives and stories to share, and described the experience as ‘awesome,’ ‘enjoyable,’ enlightening,’ ‘eye-opening,’ ‘amazing’ and ‘educational,’” according to committee member Diane Gafney. The 30-plus volunteers, ZeruZeru Inc. and Generation’s Pic-a-deli (who catered the dinner) put together a seamless inaugural Dining in the Dark event and they look forward to hosting it again next year.

For more information, visit www.savethealbinochildren.org.