The Black Catholic History Month Event, “Living Our Faith through Black Catholic Spirituality,“ scheduled for Nov. 12, has been canceled in honor of Shawnee Daniels-Sykes, Ph. D., former director of the Black Catholic Office in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, who passed away Oct. 31. Her funeral will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at All Saints Catholic Church, 4051 N. 25th St., Milwaukee.

The Black Catholic Ministry Commission of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee postponed the presentation by Vevette Hill-Nwagbaraocha and Simon Biagui to February to coincide with Black History Month so that members of the commission and would-be participants can attend Dr. Shawnee Daniels-Sykes’ funeral.

Dr. Daniels-Sykes was a noted expert on ethics, morality and Black Catholic studies. She was a tenured professor of theology and ethics at Mount Mary University. A registered nurse by trade, Dr. Daniels-Sykes was the only Black Catholic female health care ethicist in the United States. Throughout her life, she was vibrant, engaging and impactful in her community and nation. It should be noted that the Black Catholic Pastoral Plan Steering Committee and report for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee was led by Dr. Daniels-Sykes, who was a leader in Catholic theological ethics and an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Upsilon Mu Omega Chapter.

For further information, contact Fessahaye Mebrahtu at 414-526-0385 or Shanedra Johnson at 414-758-2215.