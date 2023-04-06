Former faculty and Pius XI alumnus Ed Drexler peacefully passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, just a few days short of his 97th birthday. Drexler, a 1944 graduate of Pius XI Catholic High School, only recently retired at the age of 92 after serving nearly 70 years as an educator and faculty member. Drexler began his impactful career as a science teacher in 1950 and subsequently served as a student advisor, assistant principal and principal, and led the graduation committee for many years.

“Ed was an icon — plain and simple,” Pius XI President Jack Herbert said. “His legacy continues to positively influence our educators and staff. He set the example for being committed to the education and wellbeing of all students.”

In the 1980s and 90s, Drexler saw the need for a more concentrated educational focus on human genetics. In the 1990s, he participated in the development of an innovative one-semester high school genetics course and served as a genetics teacher at Pius XI until his retirement in 2018.

Drexler came to Pius XI Catholic High School as a student in 1942. After high school graduation, he served in the United States Navy during WWII and was able to participate in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. He was married to Shirley Drexler, who previously served as Pius XI’s secretary and passed away in 2015, and is the father to Laura Drexler, Mary Jo (Drexler) Ehrke, Tom Drexler and the late Dan Drexler, and was a proud grandfather and great-grandfather.

Ed Drexler’s life and career were of service and dedication to others. He was honored with the Alumni Award in 1983 for excellence as an educator, lecturer and author in biological science, as well as his dedicated service to Pius XI Catholic High School. His reputation as a beloved educator lives on in nearly 70 graduating classes of Pius XI alumni, and many current Pius XI staff and faculty count themselves as friends and family.

Visitation for Ed Drexler was held March 25, 2023, at Gesu Parish, with services immediately following.