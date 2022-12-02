“Has anyone in this church ever been in the position where you are literally or figuratively sitting on the edge of your bed with your face buried in your hands? Have you internally, or sometimes externally, wept or screamed or cried out in desolation and your prayer has been reduced to, ‘Lord, where are you? Where are you in this? Where are you in that? Why is this? Lord, I don’t know?’ Or maybe your prayer has been reduced to this simple word, ‘mercy?’” asked Doug Barry during a talk at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Kenosha on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Barry is the founder and director of the Catholic apostolate RADIX, an apostolate that prepares Catholic bodies and minds for the on-going battle for souls. His show, Battle Ready, boils this conflict down to basics — good, evil, victory and defeat — to prepare audiences to survive this critical encounter. Since 1992, he has traveled throughout the United States along with journeying to several other countries, spreading and defending the Catholic faith. He is best known for his powerful one-man performance of the Passion of Christ, seen regularly on EWTN and other Christian channels throughout the world. Furthermore, Barry is also a podcast co-host of U.S. Grace Force alongside Fr. Richard Heilman, found on Rumble and other platforms.

The husband and father of five from Tyler, Texas, described a conference talk presented in the mid-1990s by the late Fr. Benedict Groeschel where he told the audience to prepare the word they will say before they die.

“Because, if you die suddenly — such as how the pilots and crew that recently died in the Dallas Air Show crash, there might have only been one or two seconds before they crashed,” he said. “If that happened to you, what is your prayer? Fr. Groeschel said, ‘my prayer is mercy. I have prepared my mind and trained my mind to simply pray, mercy.’ So, like Fr. Groeschel, if I had one second, my prayer would also be mercy. In our world, it is more (cursing) when something happens. We must train ourselves to go to something better than swearing because we don’t know when our last moment happens. Mercy is the better word.”

Barry spoke on spiritual warfare, basic self-defense tactics and situational awareness. Whether it was a basic technique such as not burying your head in a cell phone while walking, keeping your head on a swivel or methods to avoid criminal attacks, he encouraged listeners to pay attention to their surroundings.

“A lot of people say that their time was the worst in history, but there is something different about now, just like it was different at Fatima when the Blessed Mother told the three children that if man doesn’t stop offending God, there will be a second world war. It came true,” he said. “Or Our Lady of Kibeho who appeared to the Rwandans from 1981-89 asking Catholics to pray the rosary and come back to God and if they didn’t, there would be a war. Her message was not heeded and around 800,000 were killed in the 1994 Rwandan genocide. Our Lady of Akita told us there will be a third world war with fire falling from the sky. It is estimated that two-thirds of the world will be destroyed.”

Barry recalled the martyrdom of the seven brothers in the book of Maccabees for not giving in to the king who wanted them to eat pork, forbidden under Jewish law. So, one by one, each boy was tortured and put to death. The king urged the last son to save himself, but as the boy looked at his mother, she said, “Do not fear this butcher but prove worthy of your brothers. Accept death, so that in God’s mercy I may get you back again with your brothers.”

“With all that is going on in the world with the recent election, our moral and spiritual problems, Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum, the great reset and the digital dollar, which will control how and where you spend money, it all boils down to an attack against Christianity,” Barry said. “It is more diabolical than anything. The diabolical hates Christians above all else.”

The primary means to prepare for spiritual warfare and other attacks, explained Barry, is through prayer, the rosary, confession and attending Mass.

“The Blessed Mother asked us to pray for the benefit of the world. Sure, we are sometimes tired, but it is important to still do it. Think of the rosary as a phone call to the Blessed Mother; it takes about 15 minutes and we should all have 15 minutes a day to talk to our mothers,” he said. “Mary is not joking around. She does not lie, so keep your rosary with you at all times, pray it every day. Go to confession frequently, always wear your brown scapular and attend Mass and Eucharistic Adoration. Make this a part of your life and be prepared. You don’t need to be afraid with these weapons.”

To learn more about Doug Barry, visit https://brcoalition.com.