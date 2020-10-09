As part of its commitment to bring convenient, quality healthcare close to home for those in need, Ascension Wisconsin is opening three new urgent care centers in Southeast Wisconsin in partnership with Physicians Immediate Care. Physicians Immediate Care is a Midwest leader in urgent care and occupational health services with more than 40 locations in Illinois, Indiana and now Wisconsin.

“These new urgent care centers complement our existing urgent care and occupational health sites and provide additional care options to the communities we’re privileged to serve,” said Bernie Sherry, senior vice president of Ascension and ministry market executive for Ascension Wisconsin. “These additional sites of care will allow us to continue to deliver on the promise to provide care in ways that are affordable, accessible and convenient for our communities.”

Consumers can find these new urgent care locations in their community under the name Physicians Urgent Care — supported by urgent care leader Physicians Immediate Care and with connection to the trusted healthcare services and providers of Ascension Wisconsin. The urgent care centers will be located in South Milwaukee, Brookfield and Mount Pleasant:

Physicians Urgent Care – South Milwaukee : opened Oct. 5, at 3111 S. Chicago Avenue, South Milwaukee, WI 53172. Hours of operation: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday – Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: opened Oct. 5, at 3111 S. Chicago Avenue, South Milwaukee, WI 53172. Hours of operation: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday – Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Physicians Urgent Care – Brookfield : opening Nov. 9, at 19165 Bluemound Road, Brookfield, WI 53045. Hours of operation: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday – Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: opening Nov. 9, at 19165 Bluemound Road, Brookfield, WI 53045. Hours of operation: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday – Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Physicians Urgent Care – Mount Pleasant: opening early 2021, at 1019 S. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406.

“We are excited to partner with Ascension to bring accessible and affordable care to its patients. Ascension Wisconsin’s leadership and strong commitment to that goal aligns perfectly with our purpose of providing remarkable care you can count on, when and where you need it,” said Stan Blaylock, CEO of Physicians Immediate Care.

Urgent care centers are for patients who need to be seen right away but when it’s not an emergency. They’re a good option for minor illnesses or injuries such as: sinus or upper respiratory infections; high fever; sore throat/cough; flu; ear infections; sprains and strains; broken bones; cuts that may need stitches; pink eye; allergic reactions and rashes; and/or urinary tract infections.

Additional sites in southeast and northern Wisconsin and the Fox Valley will be identified following careful consideration of the market and community need.