Ascension Wisconsin plans to hold its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for frontline caregivers on Thursday, Dec. 17.

Ascension Wisconsin is following guidance issued by the CDC and recommendations of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. In accordance with these guidelines, among the first group eligible to receive the vaccines are frontline caregivers – particularly those serving in emergency departments, COVID-19 units and intensive care units. For Ascension, this includes both associates and affiliated physicians and providers. Ascension anticipates that the remainder of its associates will be eligible for the vaccine as more doses become available and the distribution process progresses.

Additional information, including FAQs about the COVID-19 vaccine is available at https://healthcare.ascension.org/covid-19/covid-vaccine.

Ascension is strongly encouraging its associates to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, at no cost, when it is made available to them. It is believed the vaccines are both safe and effective and the benefits of being vaccinated outweigh any identified risks or side effects.