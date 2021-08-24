In 2011, the Office for Schools initiated a tradition of honoring six to eight school leaders at the opening day for Catholic school leaders with the presentation of a rose “just because.” This recognition isn’t something that leaders are nominated for or apply for. It’s a surprise way to call out individuals for their quiet, faithful leadership — often in the face of challenging circumstances and almost always without public awareness or recognition. (Photos by Larry Hanson)

Mary Yauck of St. Mary in Mayville with Sue Nelson.

Marykris Coryell of St. Joan Antida High School with Bruce Varick.

Lisa Kovaleski of Waukesha Catholic with Sue Nelson.

Emily Berg of Burlington Catholic with Bruce Varick.

Heidi Hernandez of St. Joseph Racine with Bruce Varick.

Janet Orlowski of Our Lady Queen of Peace with John Soper.

Anne Wiese of Holy Angels in West Bend with Sue Nelson.