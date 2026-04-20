The Archdiocese of Milwaukee has begun introducing a new logo, restoring the historic archdiocesan crest as its primary visual identity.

In a letter to pastoral staff, Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob said the change comes as the archdiocese enters “a new season with a new mission, vision, and values.”

The crest, originally designed during the tenure of Archbishop Sebastian Messmer in the early 1900s, replaces the logo created for the archdiocesan Synod in June 2014.

“The traditional logo carries with it the faith, sacrifices, and witness of those who came before us,” Archbishop Grob wrote. “It is a visual expression of continuity — of a Church that has weathered change across generations while remaining anchored in Christ.”

He added that by returning to the crest, “the archdiocese honors its history and reclaims a shared identity that transcends any one moment or leader.”

The crest incorporates multiple elements tied to the history of the local Church. It includes symbols associated with Archbishop John Martin Henni, the first bishop of Milwaukee, imagery reflecting the city’s geographic setting, and an eagle representing St. John the Evangelist, patron of the Cathedral, the Mother Church of the archdiocese.

The red and white colors are drawn from the flag of Switzerland, honoring Henni’s native country, while the design’s four arms symbolize the meeting of the Milwaukee and Menomonee Rivers and Lake Michigan.

Implementing the new logo across the archdiocese will be a significant and complex undertaking, touching nearly every form of communication. As a result, the transition will take time. Parishes, schools and archdiocesan offices are being asked to continue using existing materials until supplies are depleted, while beginning to incorporate the new logo into digital formats such as email signatures.

Archbishop Grob encouraged pastoral staff to “embrace this renewed expression of our identity with unity and purpose,” he wrote.