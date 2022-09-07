Sr. Mary Martin Linn, O.P., a former parishioner of St. Robert Parish, was among eight religious sisters of the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia Congregation in Nashville who professed perpetual vows of poverty, chastity and obedience July 25.

Sr. Mary Martin is the daughter of James and Jean Linn, current parishioners at St. Robert. She is a graduate of Dominican High School in Whitefish Bay; The Catholic University of America, Washington D.C., where she earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy; and Aquinas College, where she earned a Master of Arts in teaching. Sr. Mary Martin is assigned to St. Benedict at Auburndale High School in Memphis, where she teaches English and theology.

The Mass of the Rite of Perpetual Religious Profession was celebrated at the Cathedral of the Incarnation in Nashville. The Most Rev. Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States of America, was the main celebrant and homilist. He was joined by concelebrating bishops Most Rev. J. Mark Spalding (Bishop of the Diocese of Nashville), Most Rev. J. Peter Sartain (retired Archbishop of Seattle) and Most Rev. David Talley (Bishop of the Diocese of Memphis).