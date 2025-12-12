In Advent and at Christmas, more than any other time of the year, music plays an important part in the life and liturgy of the church.

For more than 25 years, the choirs and musicians of St. Anthony on the Lake, Pewaukee, have presented an annual Lessons and Carols service.

Archbishop Jeffery S. Grob will preside at the service to be held this year at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 21. The program includes compositions from Gregorian chant and traditional melodies, as well as songs from contemporary composers. Over the years, the St. Anthony parish choir has grown from six dedicated singers to a group of almost 60 members.

All are welcome to attend Lessons and Carols. There are no tickets, and seating is on a first-come basis with the doors opening at 3:30 p.m. No admission is charged, but a collection is taken for the parish’s St. Vincent de Paul Society.