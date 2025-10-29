Archbishop Emeritus Jerome E. Listecki accepts the Pope Pius IX Award from Most Rev. Ronald A. Hicks, Bishop of Joliet (Illinois) and the coadjutor prior of the North Central Lieutenancy of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre. (Photo by Ken Snow Photography)

Archbishop Emeritus Jerome E. Listecki recently received a special award from the regional division of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, a pontifical order of chivalry under the protection of the Holy See.

Most Rev. Ronald A. Hicks, Bishop of Joliet, Illinois, and coadjutor prior of the North Central Lieutenancy of the order, presented the Pope Pius IX Award to Archbishop Listecki at the group’s annual investiture weekend held in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Sept. 12-15.

The Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem is a Catholic order of knighthood that supports the Church and Christian communities in the Holy Land.

The award was created by the regional division, which includes nine states, to recognize the singular accomplishments of North Center Lieutenancy knights and dames. Those receiving the award have contributed their time and attention in unique ways to complete special projects and/or have undertaken significant tasks on behalf of the lieutenancy that have materially and meaningfully benefited the lieutenancy and the order.

Archbishop Listecki was invested into the Equestrian Order in 2001 as a knight commander with star and has served the lieutenancy for many years as its coadjutor prior. Archbishop Listecki is also a recipient of the Pilgrim Shell and Silver Palm of Jerusalem.

The North Central Lieutenancy, one of nine lieutenancies in the United States, covers the states of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.