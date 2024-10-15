In honor of the annual World Mission Sunday on Oct. 20, St. Martin de Porres, Milwaukee, will host the “All Are Welcome” concert. The program will celebrate God’s global mission through Scripture, music, song and dance. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. with a prelude beginning at 1:45 p.m.

According to Lucca Kenyon, Events and Communications Coordinator for the Office for World Mission/Society for the Propagation of the Faith for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, the performance will feature a host of choirs, such as Sacred Voices of Africa, St. Michael’s Karen/Mixed Choir, St. Martin de Porres Gospel Choir, Anthony Mensah and more.

“The keynote speaker will be Fr. Michael Wolfe, Linetta Anderson will deliver spoken word, and sacred movement will be led by Rosalita Villa and Tai Words Nabors,” Kenyon said. “Barbara Tracey, who is the liturgy and music coordinator at St. Michael and St. Rose parishes, will be contributing as well.”

Inspired by the Gospel of St. Matthew, the 2024 World Mission Sunday theme is “Go and Invite Everyone to the Banquet.”

“We recognize the importance of bringing God’s love to everyone. With our faith and engagement in the global mission, there is an invitation extended to all, a choice to accept the invitation, and a sharing of hope and celebration that comes from accepting the invitation and being part of the global Church,” said Kenyon. “As we step forward with trust in God’s plan, we experience the joy that comes from living a life in alignment with God’s will and love for all people.”

Instituted in 1926 by Pope Pius XI as a mandatory global second collection, the banquet that is World Mission Sunday has since then been hosted by the pope, and the table set by those who answer Christ’s call to “Go and make disciples of all nations,” extending an inclusive invitation to all corners of the Earth.

In the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, a collection for World Mission Sunday is built into the Fall Combined Collections: Catholic Global Ministries appeal mailed to all parish members. World Mission Sunday proceeds benefit 1,150 territories where there is either no Gospel message, solely a recent endeavor or one brought with courage in the face of persecution.

“Since World Mission Sunday is recognized and taken seriously by the pope, this will be a great opportunity to unite with the global Church in our missionary calling,” said Kenyon.

The program will last approximately 90 minutes, with refreshments to follow. There is no cost to attend the concert, but there will be a free-will offering taken to support World Mission Sunday.

Generally, around 125 guests attend. Individuals are encouraged to register prior to the event, but day-of guests will be warmly welcomed.

Register at the following link: https://officeforworldmission.regfox.com/all-are-welcome.

St. Martin de Porres is located at 3114 N. Second St., Milwaukee.