St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care in Milwaukee is now enrolling, with day care openings for both children and adults. The intergenerational care center is among the first in the nation to provide day services for children, frail elders and adults with disabilities, all under one welcoming roof.

“During this time of pandemic, we have all experienced the feeling of being isolated and alone,” said Sr. Edna Lonergan, St. Ann Center founder and president. “Here, people can spend their day in a homelike setting. Meanwhile, their parents and caregivers can go to work or get a needed break.”

Both of St. Ann Center’s two campuses have openings for adults and children, at the Stein Campus, 2801 E. Morgan Ave., and the Bucyrus Campus, 2450 W. North Ave. To address the pandemic, St. Ann Center implements strict safety guidelines, including health checks upon entry, wearing of masks and other PPE, social distancing and regular sanitizing of the facility.

“The health and safety of our children and adults is our priority,” Lonergan said. “At a time when many other day cares are closed, it’s vital that our doors remain open to families that need us.”

Both campuses have installed a building-wide air filtration system designed to render viruses such as COVID-19 and other pathogens harmless.

St. Ann Center, named a Program of Distinction by the National Adult Day Services Association, serves adults of all ages, including those experiencing Alzheimer’s and other dementia.

Adult services include recreational activities, whirlpool bathing, music therapy, arts and crafts, exercise, nursing care and nutritious meals and snacks. St. Ann Center also provides overnight respite, with bed-and-breakfast style rooms and around-the-clock care, allowing caregivers a break from the demands of caregiving — time for a vacation, business trip or weekend getaway.

St. Ann Center provides award-winning early childhood education and day care for children ranging in age from 6 weeks to school age. This includes an after-school program and supervised remote learning for students attending elementary school classes virtually. Swimming lessons are also offered in the center’s warm-water, wheelchair-accessible pools.

Financial assistance is available for clients enrolling in St. Ann Center. For more information, and to schedule a tour, contact the Stein Campus at 414-977-5000, and the Bucyrus Campus at 414-210-2450.