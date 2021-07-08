As part of the second annual Active Streets events, there will be a Community Resource Fair on Saturday, July 10, and Saturday, Aug. 14. This event will be located on North 25th Street from West Roosevelt Drive to West Capitol Drive. Both events run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All Saints Catholic Church is a community partner with the Northwest Side Community Development Corporation (NWSCDC) and will participate in the Fair.

The street will be barricaded between All Saints parking lot and Believers in Christ lot to partially close to through traffic.

Active Streets was initially created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic with the need to make safer places to walk, bike and be physically active at a safe distance from one another last year.

A city survey conducted at the end of the 2020 program found that 68 percent of respondents had utilized the Active Streets and that 72 percent favored continuing the program beyond the pandemic. The survey was circulated online and mailed to addresses of those that reside within two blocks of one of last year’s Active Streets locations and tallied 1,053 responses.

Venders will line up on both sides in the street with information to share. All Saints will also have an informational table.

Additionally, All Saints will provide packaged lunches for individuals and family food boxes. According to Celia Jackson, All Saints Coordinator for the Community Resource Fair, this activity will be their first joint event in their new partnership with Christ the King Parish.

“I am a conduit,” said Jackson. “I am a member of the parish and have done work with the NWSCDC with reckless driving programs. Since Active Streets is on our street this year, All Saints got involved to actively promote and engage residents and step up and have a presence in our community.”

Raymond Monk, a community organizer at Northwest Side CDC, is responsible for bringing residents, businesses and stakeholders together to improve the neighborhood. He anticipates residents will interact through activities such as community walking clubs, job fairs and movie nights. This year’s program includes up to $5,000 in funding for local organizations to set up programming throughout the summer.

“My hope for the event is to inform the community of resources to improve their health, homes and neighborhood,” he said. “We are planning for 200 people to visit during the course of the day.”

Jackson said she hopes for more community engagement, connecting among neighbors, and bringing information to residents.

“We would also like to have people become more involved and learn more of our church and other organizations. We also have some fun activities for the kids,” she said. “The NWSCDC has provided money for artists working in education — that group will be present and host some art activities, such as crosswalk design and flags on the street, and more. These art activities will be available for all ages.”

Invited vendors include for the Resource Fair include:

Health Department – information regarding lead abatement

Milwaukee Fire Department

Milwaukee Police Department

Lighthouse Youth Center

Hope Ministries

Believers in Christ

Unite Wisconsin – blood pressure checks

Milwaukee Jobs Work

Milwaukee Public Schools

“We will also be inviting African dancers and drummers, Employ Milwaukee and Alderman Hamilton’s office, and the Milwaukee Public Library may be having crafts at their table and storytelling,” said Jackson. “We will have approximately 15-20 vendors and a mobile unit offering COVID vaccinations.”

The event is free and open to all.