Fr. David Reith is recognized by Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob at one of four Lenten Luncheons held this spring for his service as vicar for Catholic Charities. (Submitted photo)

Nearly 700 people from across the Archdiocese of Milwaukee gathered for the 10th Catholic Charities Lenten Luncheons this year.

This annual tradition honors community leaders who care for our neighbors in need and live out their faith in service. Four luncheons are held in the four regions of the archdiocese’s 10 counties.

Over a humble meal of soup, salad and dessert, guests are invited to hear stories of compassion, resilience and impact.

The luncheons shine a light on Catholic Charities, the social service arm of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. With a vision to improve the lives of the most vulnerable, the agency provides quality, compassionate human services, making a difference for 52,000 people throughout southeastern Wisconsin, 97 percent of whom are affected by poverty.

“Since 1920, Catholic Charities has been caring for the wellbeing of families impacted by poverty with compassion, dignity and respect. I am happy to be a part of that mission,” Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob said.

To recognize their commitment to uplifting neighbors in need, several people or groups at each lunch received a Treasures of the Church award, a unique framed drawing that depicts St. Lawrence.

A team member from 2025 awardee Kinship Community Food Center remarked, “What a great event! This beautiful celebration brought so many good people together who make an impact in our world.”

Mary LaBadie, who was honored for her outreach to older adults through the Helping Hands ministry, said, “Yesterday was a day I will never forget — so heartwarming! Everyone I spoke with feels the same way.”

Fr. David Reith was recognized for his nine years of service as vicar for Catholic Charities. He said, “No one organization, parish or individual can accomplish this mission alone.”

Catholic Charities is committed to helping neighbors who are impacted by poverty and experience times of crisis. Programs include adoption services, adult day services, community counseling, hoarding intervention and treatment, outreach and case management, pregnancy and parenting support, refugee and immigration services, and supported parenting.

For more information about upcoming events, contact Catholic Charities at 414-769-3400 or visit ccmke.org.