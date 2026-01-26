Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob presided at the annual Respect Life Mass Jan. 22 in observation of the National Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children. The faithful gathered at Christ King Parish, Wauwatosa, to pray for the dignity of every human life — from conception to natural death. The Women’s Support Center of Milwaukee, Women’s Care Center of Milwaukee, Family Life Council and Pro-Life Wisconsin were also on hand to share information and resources. (Photos by Chris Schulteis)