Seton Catholic Schools President Brian Couch announces the network’s intention to build two new school buildings on Milwaukee’s South Side during a press conference Tuesday, Sept. 10, at St. Rafael the Archangel School. (Photos by Sarah Guerrero)

Seton Catholic Schools announced Tuesday, Sept. 10, that for the ﬁrst time in almost 60 years, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee will build two new Catholic K-8 parish school buildings in Milwaukee. This growth demonstrates the archdiocese’s commitment to strengthening elementary education in the city of Milwaukee through Seton Catholic Schools.

Seton will break ground this fall for new buildings for St. Rafael the Archangel School and Prince of Peace School, both on the South Side of Milwaukee. Each new school will have a single campus to foster a uniﬁed eﬀort to nurture a vibrant and growing school community strengthened by the surrounding neighborhoods. These new buildings will replace the current St. Rafael the Archangel — which has buildings on South 32nd and South 31st Streets — and Prince of Peace, which has buildings on South 25th and South 22nd Streets.

“This represents a major milestone for Catholic education not only in Milwaukee but regionally and even nationally,” said Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki. “This sends a strong message about Seton’s deep commitment to urban Catholic education in Milwaukee. These two new schools will educate a new generation and become anchors that further revitalize these neighborhoods and assist in building a stronger community.”

“The work of Seton Catholic Schools is an important and successful eﬀort that returns the Catholic Church to its roots of social justice and will continue to help shape generations of students as they reach their God-given potential,” the archbishop continued. “These two new school buildings are an investment at the heart of the Church.”

Seton Catholic Schools is a family of archdiocesan Catholic parish elementary schools that provides a high-caliber academic program and spiritual formation for all students, with some of the highest performing schools in Milwaukee. There are currently 14 Seton Catholic Schools located throughout greater Milwaukee, including expansion to incorporate two Messmer elementary schools located on the city’s North Side, for the start of the 2024-25 school year.

“When Archbishop Listecki spearheaded the launch of Seton Catholic Schools in 2015, our focus was on reinvigorating Catholic elementary education in Milwaukee,” said Brian Couch, President and CEO of Seton Catholic Schools. “What has resulted is a transformative model that is a proof point for what is possible in urban Catholic education nationally, building on a deep Catholic culture with best-in-class urban academic practices, mission-driven staﬀ and strong stewardship of resources.”

“The announcement represents a signiﬁcant commitment from and investment by the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and Seton benefactors in further strengthening and enhancing urban education in the city of Milwaukee,” said Couch. “These schools are part of a comprehensive $40 million fundraising campaign launched by Seton Catholic Schools that already has commitments from donors for well over half of that goal.”

The new schools are tentatively set to open in the ﬁrst half of 2026. The current schools will continue to operate as usual while construction is underway. Seton has retained the Concord Group to serve as its owner’s representative, Zimmerman Architectural Studios has been retained as the architect and C.G. Schmidt has been named as the construction contractor.

Seton Catholic Schools serve 3,600 students in Greater Milwaukee.

“Individuals who find neighborhoods that are somewhat depressed, (for them) literally it’s education that allows an avenue for individual students to progress in their lives,” Archbishop Listecki said.