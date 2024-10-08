We have been notified by Catholics in our archdiocese that they received a paper in the mail called the Wisconsin Catholic Tribune. This direct mail piece, which is political in nature, is not a publication from the Catholic Church in Milwaukee or Wisconsin and the publishers do not have permission in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee to present their content as Catholic.

For information regarding voting, politics, and the Church, read the 2024 WCC Guidelines for Church Involvement in Electoral Politics, approved by the Catholic bishops of Wisconsin and the USCCB’s Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship. These official documents as well as other valuable information on faithful citizenship can be found at: wisconsincatholic.org/parish-resources/faithful-citizenship/

Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship: https://www.usccb.org/offices/justice-and-peace/forming-consciences-faithful-citizenship

Guidelines for Church Involvement in Electoral Politics: https://www.wisconsincatholic.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/English-Condensed-WCC-Guidelines-for-Church-Involvement-in-the-Electoral-Politics-2024.pdf

If you have questions, email catholicherald@archmil.org.