The annual Pro-Life Wisconsin National March for Life road trip will be held a bit differently this year. For the 48th time, Milwaukee-area Catholic faithful will join hundreds of thousands of pro-life activists Jan. 29 at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The event is a large-scale protest of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion in the United States.

Rather than taking a few days of travel and staying overnight in a hotel, Dan Miller, state director for Pro-Life Wisconsin, explained that this year’s event will feature a non-stop private chartered bus to D.C., departing from Milwaukee on Thursday, Jan. 28. Pilgrims will be able to pray, march, witness and be a voice for the voiceless, arriving back home Saturday, Jan. 30.

“We had planned to stay at the Hilton, but with everything going on with the pandemic, we decided to do a turn and burn — load up the bus, run out and run back,” said Miller. “It will be much cheaper than the way we usually do it so more people can come.”

With the outcome of the presidential election, Miller encourages the faithful to attend and make their voices known in Washington due to so many pro-abortion government officials. Miller said he prays the Supreme Court will eventually outlaw abortion.

“It was spelled out from the beginning in cases such as Doe v. Bolton and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Roe v. Wade was vague in the definition of health of the mother so subsequent Supreme Court cases that came later to define the health of the mother, opened up abortion to all nine months,” he said. “They did say in the subsequent cases that states could regulate abortion in the third trimester and we have seen instances of that in great examples in the partial birth abortion ban, but essentially all that happened with that ban is they told them how you can’t kill the baby. They found another way to do it to get around the law. A misnomer about the whole partial birth abortion ban is that it doesn’t outlaw the practice in general – it outlaws it in a very specific way.”

Miller has seen the flagrant attempts to overtake state legislation by creating pro-abortion states and sanctuary cities of abortion. He explained it doesn’t surprise him that abortion proponents are getting what they wanted from the beginning and that is to hide behind those who are middle of the road as well as behind politicians who are of similar mindset.

“We are seeing the gloves come off and the façade disappear, and they are almost proud of it. This is shocking to a lot of people, but nothing that comes from the abortion industry really shocks me anymore — they are killing babies, what do you expect,” he said. “Mother Teresa said, ‘If a woman can kill her child in abortion, how can we tell other people not to kill one another?’”

MORE INFORMATION

Bus tickets are $298 per person and each will have an entire row. Double tickets are available for $298 for two people from the same household, willing to sit in the same row.

Families and groups, contact PLW’s Program Director for special arrangements at Therese.A@ProLifeWI.org.

For more information and to purchase tickets: https://www.prolifewi.org/march-for-life-dc.