Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob encourages Catholics to return to the Lord wholeheartedly during Lent, but one day next month has a broadened focus.

During this Jubilee Year, Archbishop Grob has asked that the archdiocese’s faithful observe Wednesday, April 9, as a Day of Reconciliation, Reparation and Fasting.

“Often, there are obstacles that hinder our return (to the Lord),” he said. “Fortunately, through the means of being reconciled, fasting and making reparation, blockages on the spiritual journey are cleared, and we find it easier to turn over our heart to a forgiving and loving God.”

As in past years during the day known as “Pray, Reconcile and Rejoice: 12 Hours of Reconciliation,” dozens of area priests will hear confessions at 11 parishes throughout the archdiocese.

But the Jubilee Year proclaimed by Pope Francis that began Dec. 29 led Archbishop Grob to ask for something more of Catholics, who are called to especially be Pilgrims of Hope this year — reparations and fasting on April 9.

“Reparation is ‘making amends for a wrong done or an offense, especially for sin, which is an offense against God.’ (CCC, glossary),” said Lydia LoCoco, Director for the Office of Evangelization and Catechesis with the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. “Thus, we are invited to atone for sins against those who are the most vulnerable, those who suffer from exclusion, indifference, poverty, hunger and the tragedy of war,” she said.

“In conjunction with our reconciliation with the Lord, and as we make reparation, April 9 has also been set aside for the faithful as a day of fasting.”

As the associate pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Kenosha, Fr. Robert McDermott encourages everyone, including those feeling timid about going to confession, to go anyway.

His greatest challenge is that so many have not developed a well-formed conscience. If penitents have not been to confession for many years, they have likely missed Mass those years as well.

“That violates the Third Commandment. But if they have a spouse and children, they have also given bad examples, such as a lack of religious formation. They do not think of these things,” he said. “It is a challenge. Because they have been away so long, it is difficult to reestablish the routine of looking at their lives and regularly confessing their sins. I remind them that God’s grace helps us in ways we do not know or realize.”

Fr. Patrick Nelson, S.D.S., Pastor of St. Margaret Mary, Milwaukee, has also heard confessions from those who have returned to the sacrament after decades away. Some have reasons, such as doubting God or fearing a harsh priest in the confessional.

“Fear can make you dream up all kinds of unpleasant scenarios, and I am convinced that those fears are the work of the devil, who is working hard to keep souls out of heaven and away from a generous and merciful God,” he said. “Many fear dealing with that guilt’s source and hope it stays hidden forever. The problem is that guilt or shame never hurt anyone except those who won’t deal with it. When they do, they find out it was all a misunderstanding, and the other person never felt offended. The shame was all an invention that grew over time.”

The confessional is a place of return to desire goodness, he said. “The goodness of Jesus’ mercy is complete, and we return to the purity of our Baptism through the absolution given in the Sacrament of Reconciliation.”

12 Hours of Reconciliation — Wednesday, April 9

St. Dominic

18255 Capitol Drive, Brookfield

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., English

4 to 6 p.m., Spanish

Holy Family

271 Fourth Street Way, Fond du Lac

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., English

4 to 8 p.m., Spanish

Our Lady of Mount Carmel

5400 19th Ave., Kenosha

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., English

4 to 8 p.m., Spanish

St. Margaret Mary

3970 N. 92nd St, Milwaukee

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., English

4 to 6 p.m., Spanish

Basilica of St. Josaphat

2333 S. Sixth St., Milwaukee

9 a.m. to 9 p.m., English

9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Spanish

St. Matthias

9306 W. Beloit Road, Milwaukee

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., English

St. Jerome

995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc

8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. English

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Spanish

St. Paul the Apostle

6400 Spring St., Racine

9 a.m. to 8 p.m., English

3 to 8 p.m., Spanish

St. Peter

200 E. Washington St., Slinger

9 a.m. to 6 p.m., English

St. John the Evangelist

701 N. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., English

4 to 8 p.m., Spanish

St. Monica

5681 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Whitefish Bay

9 a.m. to 8 p.m., English

3 to 8 p.m., Spanish