Fr. Erick Vicente Cassiano Amaya, M.F.M., Parish Administrator for Prince of Peace, St. Rafael the Archangel and St. Vincent de Paul in Milwaukee, offers a high-five to students from the Prince of Peace and St. Rafael schools at a groundbreaking ceremony for new buildings for each school. (Photos by Chris Schulteis)

A groundbreaking ceremony last week marked the start of construction of two new parish Catholic schools on Milwaukee’s South Side.

One year from now, St. Rafael the Archangel and Prince of Peace elementary schools of the Seton Catholic School family will welcome students to their new school buildings.

“These buildings will be the first new parish Catholic schools in Milwaukee in almost 60 years,” said Brian Couch, President and CEO of Seton Catholic Schools.

“It’s truly a momentous occasion that highlights the commitment of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee to the bright future that lies ahead for our students, their families and neighborhoods.”

With a total cost of $24 million, the new buildings will replace the current facilities of St. Rafael the Archangel, located on South 32nd and South 31st Streets, and Prince of Peace, situated on South 25th and South 22nd Streets.

Each new school will have a single campus to promote a unified effort in nurturing a vibrant and growing school community, supported by the surrounding neighborhoods.

The construction is part of a $40 million comprehensive fundraising campaign, according to Couch.

“We are approaching $30 million in commitments,” he said, adding, “Our enrollment has been steady at both schools and is up slightly from last year. We will have capacity for 500 students at each school for the 2026-2027 school year and expect enrollment growth with the new buildings.”

The new school buildings are an investment in parish Catholic school education in Milwaukee, said Couch, adding that they are part of Seton’s commitment to help every child achieve their God-given potential.

“We currently serve approximately 3,700 students at 15 schools across Greater Milwaukee, with plans to grow to more than 20 schools,” he said.

“While the old buildings have been home to thousands of Catholic students over the years, they can no longer be maintained to the standards needed,” he said. “These new, modern and state-of-the-art buildings will serve generations of students for years to come.”

Students, teachers and staff are excited for the two new school buildings, said Couch, and so is the entire Seton family of Catholic Schools.

Organized 10 years ago, Seton Catholic Schools is a family of archdiocesan Catholic parish elementary schools that provides a high-caliber academic program and spiritual formation. There are currently 15 Seton Catholic Schools located throughout the greater Milwaukee area, including some of the highest-performing schools in Milwaukee.

Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob and Archbishop Emeritus Jerome E. Listecki attended the groundbreaking ceremony at Prince of Peace School, 1114 S. 25th Street.

Also attending were Milwaukee Common Council President José Pérez, Alderperson JoCasta Zamarripa, and parents and students from both schools.

The groundbreaking occurred one day after the shootings at a Catholic school in Minnesota that killed two school children and injured 15 more students and three adults.

At the event, Archbishop Grob called for a moment of silent prayer.

“As part of the grieving Catholic community and all people of good will, we stand together. I invite you to simply, in silence, take a couple moments. That will be our prayer right now — each of us calling out to the Creator, our heavenly Father, asking for whatever the people of Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis, whatever they need right now. I can’t even fathom it.”