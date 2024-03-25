Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who in his great mercy gave us

a new birth to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.

– 1 Peter: 1:3

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Grace and peace be to you in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ!

As we enter this joyous season of Easter, I am filled with gratitude for the many blessings we have received from God throughout this year. Easter is a time of renewal and hope, a time when we celebrate the victory of life over death, light over darkness, and love over sin. No doubt, we’ve all experienced moments of sadness and grief, yet with the Lord’s grace, we’ve carried on.

As we celebrate the Resurrection of our Lord, I encourage you to reflect closely on the significance of this great feast. Easter is not simply a historical event that took place more than 2000 years ago; it is a reality that continues to shape our lives today. Through his death and resurrection, Jesus conquered sin and death, opening the way to eternal life for all who believe in him.

This Easter, let us renew our faith in the risen Christ and recommit ourselves to living as his disciples. Embrace the message of hope and salvation that he proclaimed and make a commitment to share it with others. May we all strive to love one another as he has loved us, showing compassion, mercy, and forgiveness to all.

I pray that the joy of Easter fills your hearts and homes, bringing renewed hope, peace, and love. May the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, the love of God, and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with you all.

With prayers for a blessed Easter,

Most Reverend Jerome E. Listecki

Archbishop of Milwaukee