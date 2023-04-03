Then Jesus said to them, “Do not be afraid. Go tell my brothers to go to Galilee, and there they will see me.”

Matthew 28:10

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

The road to Calvary was filled with suffering, the cross and our Lord’s death. It appeared that all was lost — but he lives! He is risen from the very tomb that enclosed him and he establishes the way. The joy of Easter is that God’s love conquers. The way to the empty tomb and everlasting life is through uniting ourselves to the cross.

Let this Easter be a time of renewal for your faith. See the sign of the empty tomb and rejoice in Christ’s victory over your own sin and death. Resolve to return to him with your whole heart, trusting that he will provide for your every need. Live in the joy of the Resurrection and share that joy with those who have yet to experience it.

Like the disciples, let’s proclaim in our church and to others in our lives: Alleluia! He is Risen!

This Easter season, I ask all members of our Catholic faith community to commit to growing more deeply in relationship with Jesus Christ. Commit to participating in Mass fully every week with joy, and invite others to share this experience with you. Commit to receiving the Sacrament of Reconciliation often, reading the Bible daily and praying always. Remember that the promise made by Christ thousands of years ago that his disciples would see him again is just as true today as when it was first proclaimed.

We proclaim your death, O Lord, and profess your Resurrection until you come again. Happy Easter!

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Jerome E. Listecki

Archbishop of Milwaukee