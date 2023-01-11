The following open house information was either submitted by the schools or gleaned from school websites. Catholic Schools Week runs Jan. 29-Feb. 4. More information can be found on the individual schools’ websites or at Find a Catholic School.

All Saints

4400 22nd Ave., Kenosha, 262-925-4000

Sunday, Jan. 29, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Blessed Sacrament

3126 S. 41st St., Milwaukee, 414-649-4730

Sunday, Jan. 29: Mass at 11 a.m.; open house from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Burlington Catholic School

St. Charles Campus (K3-third grade)

449 Conkey St., Burlington, 262-763-2848

St. Mary Campus (fourth-eighth grade)

225 W. State St., Burlington, 262-763-1515

Sunday, Jan. 29, 8 a.m. to noon

Christ Child Academy

2722 Henry St., Sheboygan, 920-459-2660

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Christ King

2604 N. Swan Blvd., Wauwatosa, 414-258-4160

Sunday, Jan. 29, 9 a.m. to noon

Divine Savior

305 Fredonia Ave., Fredonia, 262-692-2141

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 6 to 7 p.m.

Holy Angels

230 N. Eighth Ave., West Bend, 262-338-1148

Sunday, Jan. 29, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

John Paul II Academy

2023 Northwestern Ave., Racine, 262-637-2012

Sunday, Jan. 29, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lumen Christi

11300 N. St. James Lane, Mequon, 262-242-7960

Sunday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m. to noon

Mary Queen of Saints

1227 S. 116th St., West Allis, 414-476-0751

Thursday, Feb. 2, 4 to 6 p.m.

Our Lady of Grace

1435 Grove Ave., Racine, 262-833-7100

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 5 to 7 p.m.

St. Alphonsus

6000 W. Loomis Road, Greendale, 414-421-1760

Sunday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Anthony

Lower Elementary Campus (K4-second grade)

1669 S. Fifth St., Milwaukee, 414-384-1729

Monday, Feb. 6, 4 to 6 p.m.

Upper Elementary Campus (third-fifth grade)

1747 S. Ninth St., Milwaukee, 414-384-1730

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 4 to 6 p.m.

Middle School Campus (sixth-eighth grade)

4801 S. Second St., Milwaukee, 414-810-3858

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 5 to 7 p.m.

High School

4807 S. Second St., Milwaukee, 414-763-6352

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 5 to 7 p.m.

St. Anthony on the Lake

W280 N2101 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee, 262-691-0460

Sunday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Bruno

246 W. Ottawa Ave., Dousman, 262-965-2291

Sunday, Jan. 29, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

St. Charles

526 Renson Road, Hartland, 262-367-2040

Sunday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

St. Dominic

18105 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, 262-783-7565

Sunday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Eugene

7600 N. Port Washington Road, Fox Point, 414-918-1132

Sunday, Jan. 29, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Frances Cabrini

529 W. Hawthorn Drive, West Bend, 262-334-7142

Sunday, Jan. 29, 9 a.m. to noon (with pancake breakfast)

St. Francis Borgia

1425 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg, 262-377-2050

Sunday, Jan. 29, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Francis de Sales

130 W. Main Street, Lake Geneva, 262-248-2778

Sunday, Jan. 29, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

St. Gabriel

1200 St. Gabriel Way, Hubertus, 262-628-1141

Sunday, Jan. 29, 8:30 a.m. to noon (with pancake breakfast)

St. Gregory the Great

3132 S. 63rd St., Milwaukee, 414-321-1350

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 5 to 7 p.m.

St. Jerome

1001 S. Silver Lake Road, Oconomowoc, 262-569-3030

Saturday, Jan. 28, 5:30 p.m. (with chili cook-off)

St. John the Baptist

115 Plymouth St., Plymouth, 920-892-4006

Sunday, Jan. 29, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

St. John the Evangelist

8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield, 414-321-8540

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2 to 4 p.m.

St. John Vianney

1755 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield, 262-796-3940

Sunday, Jan. 29, noon to 1:30 p.m.

St. Joseph – Big Bend

S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend, 262-662-2737

Sunday, Jan. 29, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (with book fair)

St. Joseph – Grafton

1619 Washington St., Grafton, 262-375-6505

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 5 to 7 p.m.

St. Joseph – Kenosha

Upper Campus

2401 69th St., Kenosha, 262-654-8651

Lower Campus

7207 14th Ave., Kenosha, 262-656, 7360

Sunday, Jan. 29, 1 to 4 p.m. (both campuses)

St. Joseph – Racine

1525 Erie St., Racine, 262-633-2403

Sunday, Jan. 29, 9:15 to 11:15 a.m.

St. Leonard

W173 S7777 Westwood Drive, Muskego, 262-679-0451

Sunday, Jan. 22, noon to 1:30 p.m.

St. Mary – Hales Corners

9553 W. Edgerton Ave., Hales Corners, 414-425-3100

Sunday, Jan. 29, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s Springs

255 County Road K, Fond du Lac, 920-924-0993

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s Visitation

13000 Juneau Blvd., Elm Grove, 262-782-7057

Sunday, Jan. 29, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

St. Matthew

9329 S. Chicago Road, Oak Creek, 414-762-6820

Saturday, Jan. 28, tours start at 2:30 p.m.

St. Monica

5635 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Whitefish Bay, 414-332-3660

Sunday, Jan. 29, 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

St. Rita of Cascia

4433 Douglas Ave., Racine, 262-639-3333

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 5 to 7 p.m.

St. Robert

2200 E. Capitol Drive, Shorewood, 414-332-1164, ext. 3018

info@strobert.school

No open house, but personal tours can be scheduled by contacting the school.

St. Roman

1810 W. Bolivar Ave., Milwaukee, 414-282-7970

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 6 to 8 p.m.

St. Sebastian

1747 N. 54th St., Milwaukee, 414-453-5830

Sunday, Jan. 29, 9 a.m. to noon

Waukesha Catholic

St. William Campus (K3-second grade)

444 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, 262-896-2920

St. Mary Campus (third-eighth grade)

520 E. Newhall Ave., Waukesha, 262-896-2932

Sunday, Jan. 29, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (at St. William only)