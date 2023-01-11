Catholic Schools Week is Jan. 29-Feb. 4. (Submitted photo)
The following open house information was either submitted by the schools or gleaned from school websites. Catholic Schools Week runs Jan. 29-Feb. 4. More information can be found on the individual schools’ websites or at Find a Catholic School.
All Saints
4400 22nd Ave., Kenosha, 262-925-4000
Sunday, Jan. 29, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Blessed Sacrament
3126 S. 41st St., Milwaukee, 414-649-4730
Sunday, Jan. 29: Mass at 11 a.m.; open house from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Burlington Catholic School
St. Charles Campus (K3-third grade)
449 Conkey St., Burlington, 262-763-2848
St. Mary Campus (fourth-eighth grade)
225 W. State St., Burlington, 262-763-1515
Sunday, Jan. 29, 8 a.m. to noon
Christ Child Academy
2722 Henry St., Sheboygan, 920-459-2660
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Christ King
2604 N. Swan Blvd., Wauwatosa, 414-258-4160
Sunday, Jan. 29, 9 a.m. to noon
Divine Savior
305 Fredonia Ave., Fredonia, 262-692-2141
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 6 to 7 p.m.
Holy Angels
230 N. Eighth Ave., West Bend, 262-338-1148
Sunday, Jan. 29, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
John Paul II Academy
2023 Northwestern Ave., Racine, 262-637-2012
Sunday, Jan. 29, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lumen Christi
11300 N. St. James Lane, Mequon, 262-242-7960
Sunday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m. to noon
Mary Queen of Saints
1227 S. 116th St., West Allis, 414-476-0751
Thursday, Feb. 2, 4 to 6 p.m.
Our Lady of Grace
1435 Grove Ave., Racine, 262-833-7100
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 5 to 7 p.m.
St. Alphonsus
6000 W. Loomis Road, Greendale, 414-421-1760
Sunday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Anthony
Lower Elementary Campus (K4-second grade)
1669 S. Fifth St., Milwaukee, 414-384-1729
Monday, Feb. 6, 4 to 6 p.m.
Upper Elementary Campus (third-fifth grade)
1747 S. Ninth St., Milwaukee, 414-384-1730
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 4 to 6 p.m.
Middle School Campus (sixth-eighth grade)
4801 S. Second St., Milwaukee, 414-810-3858
Wednesday, Feb. 8, 5 to 7 p.m.
High School
4807 S. Second St., Milwaukee, 414-763-6352
Wednesday, Feb. 8, 5 to 7 p.m.
St. Anthony on the Lake
W280 N2101 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee, 262-691-0460
Sunday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Bruno
246 W. Ottawa Ave., Dousman, 262-965-2291
Sunday, Jan. 29, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
St. Charles
526 Renson Road, Hartland, 262-367-2040
Sunday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
St. Dominic
18105 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, 262-783-7565
Sunday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Eugene
7600 N. Port Washington Road, Fox Point, 414-918-1132
Sunday, Jan. 29, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Frances Cabrini
529 W. Hawthorn Drive, West Bend, 262-334-7142
Sunday, Jan. 29, 9 a.m. to noon (with pancake breakfast)
St. Francis Borgia
1425 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg, 262-377-2050
Sunday, Jan. 29, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Francis de Sales
130 W. Main Street, Lake Geneva, 262-248-2778
Sunday, Jan. 29, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
St. Gabriel
1200 St. Gabriel Way, Hubertus, 262-628-1141
Sunday, Jan. 29, 8:30 a.m. to noon (with pancake breakfast)
St. Gregory the Great
3132 S. 63rd St., Milwaukee, 414-321-1350
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 5 to 7 p.m.
St. Jerome
1001 S. Silver Lake Road, Oconomowoc, 262-569-3030
Saturday, Jan. 28, 5:30 p.m. (with chili cook-off)
St. John the Baptist
115 Plymouth St., Plymouth, 920-892-4006
Sunday, Jan. 29, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
St. John the Evangelist
8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield, 414-321-8540
Saturday, Jan. 28, 2 to 4 p.m.
St. John Vianney
1755 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield, 262-796-3940
Sunday, Jan. 29, noon to 1:30 p.m.
St. Joseph – Big Bend
S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend, 262-662-2737
Sunday, Jan. 29, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (with book fair)
St. Joseph – Grafton
1619 Washington St., Grafton, 262-375-6505
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 5 to 7 p.m.
St. Joseph – Kenosha
Upper Campus
2401 69th St., Kenosha, 262-654-8651
Lower Campus
7207 14th Ave., Kenosha, 262-656, 7360
Sunday, Jan. 29, 1 to 4 p.m. (both campuses)
St. Joseph – Racine
1525 Erie St., Racine, 262-633-2403
Sunday, Jan. 29, 9:15 to 11:15 a.m.
St. Leonard
W173 S7777 Westwood Drive, Muskego, 262-679-0451
Sunday, Jan. 22, noon to 1:30 p.m.
St. Mary – Hales Corners
9553 W. Edgerton Ave., Hales Corners, 414-425-3100
Sunday, Jan. 29, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s Springs
255 County Road K, Fond du Lac, 920-924-0993
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s Visitation
13000 Juneau Blvd., Elm Grove, 262-782-7057
Sunday, Jan. 29, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
St. Matthew
9329 S. Chicago Road, Oak Creek, 414-762-6820
Saturday, Jan. 28, tours start at 2:30 p.m.
St. Monica
5635 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Whitefish Bay, 414-332-3660
Sunday, Jan. 29, 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
St. Rita of Cascia
4433 Douglas Ave., Racine, 262-639-3333
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 5 to 7 p.m.
St. Robert
2200 E. Capitol Drive, Shorewood, 414-332-1164, ext. 3018
No open house, but personal tours can be scheduled by contacting the school.
St. Roman
1810 W. Bolivar Ave., Milwaukee, 414-282-7970
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 6 to 8 p.m.
St. Sebastian
1747 N. 54th St., Milwaukee, 414-453-5830
Sunday, Jan. 29, 9 a.m. to noon
Waukesha Catholic
St. William Campus (K3-second grade)
444 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, 262-896-2920
St. Mary Campus (third-eighth grade)
520 E. Newhall Ave., Waukesha, 262-896-2932
Sunday, Jan. 29, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (at St. William only)