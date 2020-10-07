The next Catholic Professionals Forum will be Thursday, Oct. 15, at Westmoor Country Club in Brookfield.

This indoor meeting will have limited capacity. The registration deadline is noon on Monday, Oct. 12.

The guest speakers will be Fr. Dave Reith, vicar for Catholic Charities in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, and Jay Sugar, parish public relations coordinator for Catholic Charities. They will highlight the mission and opportunities for Catholic Charities, which is celebrating 100 years this year.

You must pre-register (https://catholicprofessionalsforum.com/meetings) and pre-pay to attend this meeting. Seating is limited to allow for social distancing.

Attendees are encouraged to wear masks when not eating.